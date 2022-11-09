Grandmas come and grandmas go ... but before they do, mind you, most leave a legacy or two or three or four. And lest we forget, may we remember one today. This was posted by a friend of mine on Facebook and asked her if she’d mind if I’d share it, name and all. I am most grateful she said yet, but even more so, honored to be able to present to you, a poem written by a woman named, Judith Colleen O’Dier.
Judith is no longer among us on this side of the veil, but amidst the treasures she left behind was this poem. Her daughter, Jackie Ulrich, along with her many beautiful children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren would love to give you a peek into the heart of a grandma as she reflects well on the hearts of all grandmas. May the wisdom of her words reverberate deeply generation to generation. You are not alone, you are never alone and you will never be alone. Know that.
And wouldn’t you know, as she scrawled her words upon paper as any artist begins, there was no title for it. Thus, we shall call it Grandma’s Poem. May you be as blessed as I with the words.
Grandma’s Poem
by Judith Colleen O’Dier
Whatever on earth
Can a grandma be for
She’s older than dirt
With one foot out the door?
And what can she know
About living today
When nothing is done
In her old fashioned way?
Oh, sure she’s real sweet
And you love her a lot,
But in terms of real life,
What’s an old grandma got?
Well listen my sweetie,
You might be surprised
To find that your grandma’s
A youngster disguised.
She still has her dream
And her values intact,
She’s just a bit wiser
Yes Dear, that’s a fact –
Experience has put
A few lines on her face
And that’s how she knows
What it’s like in your place.
I know this idea
May seem baffling and new,
But, Honey, your grandma’s
“Been there—done that,” too.
So when your young life isn’t going as planned,
Talk to your grandma—she’ll sure understand.
She’s got lots of love and good counsel to give,
And she’ll be on your side for as long as you live.
Psalm 103:7 encompasses well the wisdom of Judith O’Dier. “But from everlasting to everlasting the Lord’s love is with those who fear him and his righteousness with their children’s children.” No doubt her prayers extended out to even the generations not yet born. May we hold tenderly those near and dear to us because the world needs grandma’s who are able to not only love the next generation well but to cover them in pure poetry as prayer. Amen.
