Grandmas come and grandmas go ... but before they do, mind you, most leave a legacy or two or three or four. And lest we forget, may we remember one today. This was posted by a friend of mine on Facebook and asked her if she’d mind if I’d share it, name and all. I am most grateful she said yet, but even more so, honored to be able to present to you, a poem written by a woman named, Judith Colleen O’Dier.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?