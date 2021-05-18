During one of our recent church services, our speaker invited us to offer life experiences for which we are grateful. I had many, but there was one that stood out above the rest: My three sons and their caring mother, who brought them out of her body and into the world. My own mother was a stickler about being grateful. As a child she often chided me when I started griping about something. I can still hear her favorite admonition. “Don’t complain! We’ve got it good. There are many people who are worse off than we are.” I’ve tried to follow her advice over my 84 years, and it has helped me, especially when I feel down in the dumps.
As I write this, the giant oak and elm trees out my window have felt the warmth of spring and have begun to show tiny green leaves. They reach their skinny branches to the rich blue sky to activate the miracle of photosynthesis. I hear a crane shrieking from the edge of a slough, and from a distant field, I hear the sound of a tractor. Time to take off the long underwear and be grateful for the gift of rejuvenated life.
Sure, we’ve had a cold winter and a stubborn April, but now we welcome springtime. For me it’s a time to count my blessings. I am not ready to die; I plan to live the rest of my life to its fullest. Granted, there have been downers. In January I fell and broke both the tibia and fibula of my lower left leg. But those bones have gratefully healed, and now I am able to get around with a cane. I have no pain, and I can’t complain. Certainly others have had it more difficult than I.
One such person is Melody Beattie, the St. Paul author of the best selling self-help book, “Codependent No More.” Beattie writes about freeing ourselves from the control by others and taking control of our own lives. Gratitude is central to what she believes. She writes, “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.”
She has walked a rocky road of recovery from a number of tragedies. In her lifetime, she has survived abandonment, kidnaping, sexual abuse, drug and alcohol addiction, divorce, and the death of a child. Beattie began drinking at age 12, was a full-blown alcoholic by age 13, and a junkie by 18. She ran with a crowd who robbed pharmacies to get drugs.
After several arrests, a judge mandated that she had to “go to treatment for as long as it takes or go to jail.” After eight months of treatment, Beattie left the hospital clean and sober, ready to take on new goals. Her 24-year writing career has produced 15 books and hundreds of newspaper and magazine articles. And she is grateful. She writes, “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” Personally, I’m inspired by people who are grateful for overcoming rough times.
I am grateful for the good life I’ve had. Of course, I’m experiencing typical aging stuff, like forgetting names. And I often hear words that people don’t actually say. A half-dozen years ago, I was sitting in the lounge car of an Amtrak train heading for Seattle and visiting with an elderly lady. I noticed a tear below her left eye and I asked her if she was feeling OK. She answered, “I’m fine. I just had a cataract removed.” But I didn’t hear “cataract”; I heard “cattle truck.” Big difference!
So I asked, “Do you live on a farm?” She looked confused and said, “Why would you ask that? I live in town.” Then I asked, “Well, who removed it?” Now she was getting impatient. She answered. “My eye doctor, of course.” So, dummy me, I asked, “Does he drive truck on the side?” With that she got up and said, “Excuse me, I think I’ll go back to my seat.” OK, readers, we’ve come back to my theme, gratitude. If my story made you smile, I am grateful.
Note: Information on Melody Beattie was taken from her website, www.melodybeattie.com.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
