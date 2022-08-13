On Aug. 6, we hiked up Hallaway Hill at Maplewood State Park, east of Pelican Rapids. This half-mile hike leads to a peak that provides 360-degree panoramic views of the park and neighboring Lake Lida.
The trail, starting from the parking lot adjacent to the public beach and picnic area, is relatedly easy and well maintained. The final portion is brief and fairly steep, but easily accessible by people of all ages.
A new alignment, in 2018, allows for a more gradual and sustainable route to the top of the hill. This is the most popular hiking trail in Maplewood State Park.
There are benches along the trail where hikers can take brief rest stops.
The elevation at Hallaway Hill in Maplewood State Park is 1,491 feet, compared to the elevation of 1,726 feet at Inspiration Peak, southeast of Battle Lake and west of Parkers Prairie.
Hikers start their journey to Inspiration Peak from the parking lot and adjoining picnic area. The trail, unlike Hallaway Hill, is basically one way up the hill with no meandering. There also are rest benches along this trail.
Author Sinclair Lewis, a native of Sauk Centre, visited Inspiration Peak many times. He cherished the peak for his times of personal reflection and meditation.
Fall, with cooler weather, is a great time to hike in the hills at both Maplewood State Park and Inspiration Peak. These hikes refresh the soul.
The final weeks of Pebble Lake swimming
We swam at 7:30 p.m., on Aug. 9, at Pebble Lake when temperatures still were 83 degrees in the Fergus Falls area. Not often, in light of shorter days and cooler evenings, does one get this opportunity in the month of August.
The reality is that, for the most part, the outdoor swimming season in Minnesota ends before Labor Day.
Kids splashing in the water and the aroma from hot dogs roasting on nearby grills during the summer months has been part of enjoyment at Pebble Lake for many decades. This was again true in the summer of 2022.
For many of us, swimming at Pebble Lake has been a summer tradition for many decades.
“More than 400 swimmers would be in the water at Pebble Lake during warm summer weekends in the 1950s and 1960s,” says former lifeguard Joe Edlund. “We had the best beach in west central Minnesota.”
Back then the swim area included two massive 90-foot L-shaped docks. The one to the east began in front of the old bath house and the one to the west began where swimmers came to the beach from the parking lot.
In those days, swimmers at Pebble Lake also enjoyed using the raft and deep-water diving towers. Each diving tower had two diving boards.
Olivia Newton-John visited town of Olivia
Olivia Newton-John, who died Aug. 8, is remembered by many people in southwestern Minnesota for her visit to the town of Olivia in 1978. The community of 2,565 is located south of Willmar.
The singing star came to Olivia shortly after the release of the hit movie, “Grease,” starring Newton-John and John Travolta.
Newton-John chartered a plane to Willmar, at her own expense, where Olivia officials met her and drove her to nearby Olivia where she was grand marshal in the town’s centennial parade. She didn’t even ask for an appearance fee.
The renowned singer and actress was charmed by a letter inviting her to Olivia, loved the name of the town and also loved the entire state of Minnesota. Band members on her first U.S. singing tour hailed from Minnesota.
In Olivia, the Australian native rode a dark brown Arabian horse named Rae as the parade’s grand marshal. She wore a bright red western shirt, blue jeans and ten-gallon hat.
“Olivia was very nice and appreciative to everyone she met,” said a town official.