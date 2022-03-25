The 2021-22 Fergus Falls Otter girls basketball team will always be remembered as very special. Coming up just short by two points in the 2022 state tournament Class AA finals is something our entire community can take pride in.
This analysis brings many of us back to March 1966. The Henning boys basketball team, during a one-class system of high school basketball, lost to powerful Edina in three overtimes at the state tournament. The 1966 Henning team, despite losing, was remembered as a great team over the next several decades.
Another very special sports team was the 1965 Minnesota Twins which lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in the seventh and final game of the World Series at the old Met Stadium in Bloomington, the current location of the Mall of America. Holding the Twins scoreless was Dodger southpaw and all-time great Sandy Koufax.
Former Fergus Falls Otters athlete Ed Darby, now a resident of Colorado, said the 2021-22 Fergus Falls girls basketball team will indeed be remembered as a great group of athletes.
“I watched the Otters this past week via video stream and enjoyed their march to achieving a second-place finish,” Darby said. “Wow.”
After the Otter girls lost to Providence Academy by the two-point margin in the state finals, I emailed Scott and Debbie Colbeck and mentioned that their children have been part of only two Fergus Falls Otter basketball teams that have reached the state finals the past 106 years.
Their son, Elijah, was with the Otter boys second-place state finalist in 2016 and Ellie played Mar. 19, this year with the Otter girls. Greatness is defined by the quality of being outstanding in skill and achievement. That certainly describes the Fergus Falls Otter girls basketball team for 2021-22.
Gregg Sinner, Fergus Falls High School Class of 1955 and his brother Roger Sinner, FFHS Class of 1958, left this world exactly four months apart. Gregg died Oct. 26, 2021, in Arizona and Roger died on Feb. 26, 2022, in Colorado.
In 2006 each of them was honored by their hometown. Roger was inducted into the Fergus Falls High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding athletic achievements in football, basketball and baseball. He later pitched in the San Francisco Giants minor league organization. Gregg, on the same evening at the Bigwood Event Center, received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation. Foundation board members honored Gregg as a teacher and principal, education planning specialist and working with high schools and school districts as a consultant. They were the sons of the late Ralph and Gertrude Sinner of Fergus Falls.
Fergus Falls 1957 graduate Chuck Severn, quarterback for the unbeaten Otter football team in the fall of 1956, died earlier this month in Montana. Teammate John Hamlon, a resident of California, is the last of the four-man Otter backfield from that year. Also deceased are Chuck Weiss and Jack Halland.
“Weiss’s forte was ball-handling,” Hamlon said. “We passed very little in those days.”
Hamlon replaced Severn at quarterback when he (Severn) needed a breather or when a passing situation came up. “I enjoyed playing both running back and quarterback,” Hamlon said.
A pass play designed by Otter coach Norm Galloway called for Hamlon to fake giving the ball to fullback Weiss, waiting for Weiss to get up from being tackled and Weiss sprinting down the middle of the field.
“Weiss was open every time,” Hamlon said, “since the defenders thought that the play was dead near the line of scrimmage.”
The 1956 Otter undefeated season was part of a 21-game winning streak prior to the days of playoffs. Included were the final two games in 1954, the 9-0 season in 1955, the 8-0 season in 1956 and the first two games in 1957