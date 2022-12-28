Our area grocery store is changing hands. As I made my purchases today, I realized just how much a part of our family this particular store has been throughout the years. I was grieving and feeling it deep as I meandered through the aisles trying to focus on my list rather than on the shelves which appeared to be less stocked than usual. As I rounded the corner of my final lap, I noted the stack of sweatshirts was down in number signaling they may not be restocked any time soon.
It’s been “mother therapy” shopping in this environment which offered deli-delights throughout the years by setting them out just so as a greeting as you entered in. It gave me a psychological boost when I was able to buy coffee to carry in hand while going about selecting items for my family. It wasn’t just any ole coffee either. Rather, it’s the one with the big C followed by an ARIBOU! It’s a place to slow as you go as the seasonal mugs are within reach. Right in our local area the owners provided comfort and a place for respite.
Each time I entered this happy zone of a store, it triggered memories of mom so many years back when she’d pick up her fifteen cent magazine which made her feel like a million bucks. It wasn’t this exact store, but it felt the same as the shelves were neatly organized and the floor had a clean sweep. The white glove test would pass and those stocking the shelves always would pause to acknowledge you with a nod of the head if not on a first name basis.
Many have paraded through the grocery lines in this area store and to me, it always seemed less about the groceries and a whole lot more about the care given. Many small towns across America have these and I, for one, do not take them for granted. A family established business bringing service to other families is a pure gift.
I know things change in life, but I don’t like changes much and I was sorta sad making my way out today. I can go shop up the road a ways and buy stuff for a little less money — but nobody there knows my name. Nobody asks how the kids are doing and the people stocking shelves almost never look my direction for connection. I like connection and I like community and I like small towns that make you feel like a big deal because each one is … you know.
And so, heads up when you are passing through your local store of any sort. Make sure to tip your hat, so to speak and let them know how much you appreciate them living their lives out on your behalf — serving so we can walk in and not only be seen, but known. They don’t just talk the talk but walk with you up and down the aisle helping you gather that which you need. I love that and will miss that about our area grocery store.
Thank you on behalf of each and every person who has strolled your aisles. Thank you for making a difference in my life for serving my family in ways you will never fully comprehend. Thank you and blessings back 200 fold. Amen.
