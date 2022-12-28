Our area grocery store is changing hands. As I made my purchases today, I realized just how much a part of our family this particular store has been throughout the years. I was grieving and feeling it deep as I meandered through the aisles trying to focus on my list rather than on the shelves which appeared to be less stocked than usual. As I rounded the corner of my final lap, I noted the stack of sweatshirts was down in number signaling they may not be restocked any time soon.



