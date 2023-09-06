“I grabbed it quickly because I knew if she got there first, she’d want it — but I got it!”
The truth of what had gone down at Bible Camp came spewing forth from our first year grand-camper. She was excited to show me her new navy blue zipper purse she’d purchased with money given and even more excited to tell the story behind it — no detail was too small to leave out. Her voice high pitched as if she were reliving the episode all over again. Grandma listened.
Funny how these little ones on down the line are in line to learn as they have yet to grasp sacrificial living. Truth is I know she’ll get it down the road as she grows where she’s been planted. Grandma can’t grow her, but I can plant a few seeds. I can pray, talk, watch, guide, and love until death do us part — but her heart is His to do as He pleases in His perfect timing.
I kept still and listened as she spoke. There was a time, perhaps when my own were little ones and I would have launched into lecture format by spewing how she could have stepped aside to offer it to her little friend who apparently wanted the last navy blue pouch as well. But hopefully, just as she is learning — I, too, have learned.
I have learned that a gentle answer while assuming the best about the other goes much further than downloading shame. After all, it wasn’t a big thing — or was it — when a neighbor shamed so many years ago. I remember it as if it were yesterday.
I’d been in church and thought there was a lovely picture in my prayer booklet. Across the aisle was my friend and I was certain he’d love to see it. So, I opened it up and slid it down the side of the pew so he could see. We exchanged smiles and it gave me great joy to share faith.
It brought great joy, that is, until I ran excitedly to my friend’s door to see if she could play one day. Her mother greeted me, wagged her finger, and remarked, “I saw you in church …” I cannot tell you what else she said, but I can tell you that inside I curled with shame. Like a hot iron sitting upon cloth, I felt scorched and burned not to mention misunderstood. Rather than receive her admonition, I lost respect that day for the mother of my friend. You see deep down, I knew she truly didn’t know my heart.
So as I listened to my little camper, I knew there would be time for her to grow into the person she was created to be — into His image and likeness — as it is His timing, not my timing. I do not desire to be a stumbling block in the midst of that process. Oh, there will be times for correction no doubt, and I will do so gently and in love because I love her. But my job is to love her enough so she feels safe enough to receive what I do have to say in love.
In this lies not only love, but wisdom because she is His — not mine and I must treat her with tenderness as she grows. Psalm 92:13 declares: “Planted in the house of the Lord, they shall flourish in the courts of our God.” Amen.
