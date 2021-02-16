Over the weekend, the Dakota Territory Gun Show was held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Represented were dealers, collectors, and men and women of the United States military, both active and retired. As is tradition at this show, it begins with the playing of our national anthem. Military personnel salute the United States flag and non-veterans place their hand over their heart. Not one person in view “took a knee.”
Gun collecting can be defined as preserving history and inspiring a new generation.
If you have never attended a gun show, this is your opportunity to attend one locally.
Neigel’s Authentic Arms Show will be hosting their 22nd annual gun show at the Fergus Falls National Guard Armory this weekend, Feb. 20-21.
Chuck Kretchman
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.