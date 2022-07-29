For the last 30 years the Habitat 500 has built a community that many involved have come to know as family. Every year, bikers from all over the country gather in Minnesota to ride their bikes, build homes and raise awareness for the need for affordable housing.
For many years Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota (based out of St. Paul) has coordinated the ride, highlighting different Habitat affiliates along the way each time. The past few years have been difficult with the pandemic resulting in virtual rides. This year people gathered in person for the first-time since the pandemic began, hosted by Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity, to spend three days riding around the beautiful county of Otter Tail to promote affordable housing. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy opened their doors to be the overnight hosts and the base each day for the riders and staff. Many churches hosted the riders, staff and volunteers for every meal, while other churches and service organizations hosted the rest stops along the routes. Without the help of the community the ride would not have been possible.
The ride attracted over 100 total riders and raised over $150,000 for affiliates around the region. Many local businesses chose to participate as well, donating funds directly to building the bike home in Fergus Falls. Kaitlyn Meyers, Communications and Events Project Manager for Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota said, “After two years of a virtual-only event, it was wonderful to gather riders, volunteers, and staff in Fergus Falls for the 2022 ride! This year’s ride was also significant in that it was the ride’s 30th anniversary – a huge milestone. Most importantly, the ride supported the build site for future homeowner Diona and her family and raised over $161,000 so far. The community of support for Habitat for Humanity was palpable in Fergus Falls that weekend.” Since Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota took over the coordination of the Habitat 500 in 2002, the ride has raised over $5.6 million for Habitat home construction and improvement projects locally and globally.
Diona Osterman-Api, the bike home Habitat partner and mother to three girls, said about the event, “Raylen, Lauren, Ava and I are so honored to be recipients of the generosity, inclusion, faith, and spirit of community the bikers and volunteers of Habitat 500 have shown us. They are so much a part of the memories we are already building in our home.”
A sincere “thank-you” from Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity to Otter Tail County and the local community for helping with this event from the early stages of planning all the way through the weekend of the ride. OTC is a special place with extraordinary people.
Ben Ellison, Fund Development & Construction Coordinator
