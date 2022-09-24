Those partaking in the Habitat for Humanity women's build: standing, from left to right,Deb Felstul, Gail Brennan, Diona Osterman-Api, Sarah Kampa, Paula Peterson, Kayla Norman, Liz Niblock, Lisa Carignan, Michelle Hendrickson and Mary Widiger (AKA "Hardware Mar"). Kneeling, from left to right, Reese Ellison and Eliza Robertson.
Over the years, Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) has put on several women’s builds to bring together the women in the community to help build affordable housing. Last weekend, women from all over Fergus Falls joined in to help install the siding on the Diona Osterman-Api’s future home.
Fergus Home and Hardware generously sponsored the event, sending various employees from their staff to build as well. They also saw employees come from Bank of the West and local schools. At the beginning of the day there was just one row of siding on the home and by the end of the day there was just one or two rows left.
Diona, mother to three girls who will own the home said, “Raylen, Lauren, Ava, and I are so grateful for Fergus Home and Hardware’s efforts on our home for this year’s women’s build day. It is especially poignant to us as a family to see the strength and ability shared by the women of our community in knowing we are capable and strong!”
FFAHFH also wants to thank CertainTeed for donating the siding for Diona’s home as well as Lake Country Graphics for donating the t-shirts for the event. Lunch was also donated by local volunteer Gail Brennan and Deb Felstul.
Progress on the two homes being built this year by Habitat for Humanity in Fergus Falls is coming along nicely. Diona’s home is scheduled to be done by mid-December, with the other home following. Both homes should be done with siding by the end of next week.
Currently, FFAHFH is building two homes on Lenore Way in Fergus Falls and is still looking for another homeowner. For more information, contact Liz Niblock at 218-736-2905.
FFAHFH is also still accepting donations for the event they hosted in July – the Habitat 500. Funds donated go directly towards building costs on Diona’s home. To donate, go to ffhabitat.org.
Ben Ellison is the fund development and construction coordinator for the Fergus Fall Area Habitat for Humanity.
