Womens build

Those partaking in the Habitat for Humanity women's build: standing, from left to right,Deb Felstul, Gail Brennan, Diona Osterman-Api, Sarah Kampa, Paula Peterson, Kayla Norman, Liz Niblock, Lisa Carignan, Michelle Hendrickson and Mary Widiger (AKA "Hardware Mar"). Kneeling, from left to right, Reese Ellison and Eliza Robertson.

 Submitted

Over the years, Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) has put on several women’s builds to bring together the women in the community to help build affordable housing. Last weekend, women from all over Fergus Falls joined in to help install the siding on the Diona Osterman-Api’s future home.



