Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Stanley Carignan recently traveled to the capital for the annual Habitat on the Hill rally. Habitat leadership from around the state gathered to advocate for stable and affordable homeownership. Stan was able to meet with several different political leaders including Senator Jordan Rasmusson, Representative Tom Murphy of district 9B, and Representative Jeff Backer of district 9A. “I appreciated our local elected representatives stepping out of their chambers to talk for a few minutes about affordable housing. Although they did not support the Housing bill that passed, it will prove to be immensely helpful for our area. This is a historic bill that will help all facets of affordable housing for years to come. In the past, housing has been given little emphasis in the state budget. If the budget were a jug of water, housing would get about a teaspoon. This was simply unacceptable when there has been a housing crisis for the past 15 years since the Great Recession,” stated Carignan.
Habitat on the Hill
- By Paul Shol Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity
