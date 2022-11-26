On Nov. 5, the annual American Association of University Women Holiday Tour of Homes took place. One of the homes on the tour was the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) home built in 2020, located on Lenore Way in Fergus Falls. Sarah Kampa purchased the home and lives there with her two daughters, Zoey and Josephine. It was beautifully decorated by Beyond the Mitred Corners. AAUW will use the proceeds from the event as scholarships for local girls and women furthering their education. This was a triple-win event – FFAHFH, Beyond the Mitred Corners and AAUW all benefited. Events like this show what is possible when organizations, businesses and community members collaborate to put their time and energy toward positive goals.
FFAHFH was thrilled for the opportunity to be on the Holiday Tour of Homes. According to Joyce Peterson, the AAUW member hosting at the Kampa house, nearly all of the approximately 660 people who purchased tickets for the event, toured the Habitat home. Community members were able to see what a finished Habitat home looks and feels like as well as what their time, energy and financial support is accomplishing. When you get down to it, community support is how FFAHFH can continue to build affordable housing and make a difference in the lives of local families.
Many people who toured the home liked what they saw. Several commented on how spacious the 1400 square foot home felt. Diane Stommes said she “loved the natural light coming in and the spacious and open feel. The open floor plan was great. There was a lot of room in it!” Don Davenport had similar feelings believing the house was well designed and more spacious inside than what it looked from the outside. The highlight to Jill Beithon was that there were three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. She felt the space in the house was “maximized” to its most efficient use. Other folks commented on the positives of the in-floor heat, the open kitchen-living room-dining room design, the big windows, and the backyard space for the kids.
Sarah Kampa, the homeowner, was happy that she was asked for her home to be part of the tour: “I’m glad I said yes because the AAUW is a great program and I wanted to be a part of helping them out. I also feel like it provided a way for me to give back to Habitat for Humanity and open my home so that others can see a completed Habitat home! It might lead to someone inquiring to volunteer or make a donation to Habitat for Humanity.” When asked about the positives of owning a Habitat home Sarah said “that through the help of Habitat, this is a home that works in my budget. The best part for me though, is knowing this house was made with love, care and kindness!”
If you or anybody you know is interested in owning a Habitat for Humanity home they can find more information on the program and inquire at ffhabitat.org.
