On Nov. 5, the annual American Association of University Women Holiday Tour of Homes took place. One of the homes on the tour was the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) home built in 2020, located on Lenore Way in Fergus Falls. Sarah Kampa purchased the home and lives there with her two daughters, Zoey and Josephine. It was beautifully decorated by Beyond the Mitred Corners. AAUW will use the proceeds from the event as scholarships for local girls and women furthering their education. This was a triple-win event – FFAHFH, Beyond the Mitred Corners and AAUW all benefited. Events like this show what is possible when organizations, businesses and community members collaborate to put their time and energy toward positive goals.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?