“Hagar the Horrible” is a shaggy, scruffy, overweight, red-bearded Viking cartoon character. He is not on my top 10 cartoon list. But once in awhile the creator comes up with a profound statement. Today was one of those days.
Hagar has his own caveman psychiatrist with a long white beard (looks something like Father Time on New Year’s Eve). In the first frame, Hagar says to his shrink, “Wise Man, Why Do I Feel Unhappy?”
Wise Man looks at Hagar and asks him, “Do you know yourself?”
“Yes.”
“There’s your answer!”
The immature Viking warrior is often at odds with his more sensible wife, Helga. He is always telling lies. Once she got mad and asked him to just once tell the truth. And he did. And God signals the angels to play the trumpets in celebration of the “miracle.”
Anyway, this particular day he may have had a fight with Helga. Maybe he saw the light and suddenly felt sorry for all the Viking raids he had committed. So he goes to the Wise Man to clear his conscience. When the Wise Man asks if he knows himself and Hager answers “yes,” the Wise Man prepares his consultation with the Viking.
Like a mouse in the corner, let’s eavesdrop on what I perceive is this private doctor/patient conversation.
Wise Man says, “Hagar, you are your worst enemy. You continue to repeat the same old same old out of habit and routine. You have become selfish with all your loot and desire more and more things. Things become more important than relationships or family. You are in a rut, Hagar.”
“I know you love your son Hamlet. But he has no interest in becoming a Viking (he wants to become a dentist). Do you wonder why? And I know you love your wife Helga, but do you wonder why your barbaric habits upset her?”
“If you know yourself like you say you do, maybe it is time for a change. If you want the ones you love to love you in return, then your habits must change.”
Hagar thinks seriously about what the Wise Man has said. Perhaps he thinks about his 16 year old daughter, Honi. She is beautiful and wants to be a warrior like her father. She wears a winged helmet and metal breastplate. She has a spear and shield instead of a rolling pin and pie plate. She is clueless about “girlish” things.
Hagar probably sits for a long time inside the Wise Man’s man cave office. For a moment, Hager sees who he really is. He has a choice to make.
Well we know what his choice will be. There will be no more cartoon if he changes!
Like all of us, we often have changes to make. Do we continue on the bumpy road or do we switch and skate onto the shiny, clear ice?
Yup Hagar gave me a lot of food for thought today. I do enjoy reading the Viking cartoon and I enjoy watching the Vikings play on television. But I don’t have to agree with their philosophy. Have a great day!.
Kelly Krenzel is the marketing and communications specialist for Hospice of the Red River Valley.
