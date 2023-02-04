Most remaining members of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957 have long been retired. But not John Hamlon.
“I'm now back teaching high school, if you can believe it,” said Hamlon, “this time at the new Chesterton Academy here in Sacramento, California.”
Hamlon, in fact, never did retire.
A year ago he still was teaching informal theology/philosophy/Christian literature classes to adults in the Sacramento/San Francisco Bay Area.
In his new job this semester at the academy in Sacramento, Hamlon, 84, is teaching philosophy to freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. His FFHS classmates emphasize that Hamlon looks and acts much younger than a man his age.
“Indeed, I'm 84. Not dog years, unfortunately,” he says.
Hamlon, after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, as a captain and Vietnam veteran, received an MA in theology from the University of San Francisco.
His doctoral work in theology took place at the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley.
From then to the present he has taught theology, philosophy and Christian literature classes as well as administered at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
This year, in his new position at Chesterton Academy in Sacramento, he is teaching at one of more than 50 Chesterton Academies spread across the United States which, according to Hamlon, “are proliferating like crazy.”
The academy where Hamlon teaches this year is brand new.
Dale Alquist, a Minnesota educator and Carleton College grad, co-founded the first Chesterton Academy in Minneapolis close to 20 years ago.
Adds Hamlon, “This semester I'm teaching Formal (Aristotelian) Logic, part of the philosophy program for ninth and tenth graders, and the Theology/Philosophy of Marriage, my bailiwick, for juniors and seniors. Ours is considered classical education.”
Hamlon, an outstanding Otter athlete in the mid-1950s, closely follows sporting events at the new academy in Sacramento.
“This year we fielded men's and women's cross-country and basketball teams,” he says. “I've been to every basketball game for the gals and guys. We usually get trounced, but it's exciting to watch.”
Hamlon readily admits that students today are far different from his era of the 1950s in Fergus Falls.
“Since ours is a classical curriculum in 2023, we emphasize to students that they actually have to learn stuff without their iPhones as security blankets,” he says. “The iPhones are collected before the first period and given back after the last period.”
Hamlon said he teaches good kids but they still are coming out of the me milieu (a person’s social environment). “So sometimes I have to use my Marine Corps voice to get their attention.”
Republican Emmer sets record straight
In the early hours of Jan. 7, 2021, Congressional members came back to finish their work after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to seek shelter for their safety.
Two of the four Republicans from the Minnesota House delegation, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber, did not vote to contest the presidential election. Two other state Republican House members objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, said that Congress “does not have the authority to discard an individual slate of electors certified by a state’s legislature in accordance with their constitution.”
He said discarding an individual slate of electors would undermine the state-based system of elections “that defines our Republic.”
Republican Emmer also reacted to the events that transpired at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, calling them “an unacceptable display of violence that contradicts our country’s values.”
Earlier, in December 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit by the state of Texas challenging election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The high court, including Trump appointed judges, said that Texas could not interfere with elections in other states.