Have you ever heard someone say, “Movement is Medicine?” In my 17 years in the fitness and wellness industry I have witnessed this first hand, there are so many important benefits to living a physically active lifestyle! The five benefits that I encounter daily with clients are: 1) Improved symptoms of depression and anxiety, 2) Improved function and ability to do everyday tasks, 3) Reduced disease risk and controlled chronic diseases, 4) Improved strength, 5) Confidence and overall well-being.



