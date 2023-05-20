Have you ever heard someone say, “Movement is Medicine?” In my 17 years in the fitness and wellness industry I have witnessed this first hand, there are so many important benefits to living a physically active lifestyle! The five benefits that I encounter daily with clients are: 1) Improved symptoms of depression and anxiety, 2) Improved function and ability to do everyday tasks, 3) Reduced disease risk and controlled chronic diseases, 4) Improved strength, 5) Confidence and overall well-being.
So how much physical activity is needed? ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) and CDC recommend all healthy adults, aged 18-65 years should participate in moderate intensity aerobic physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes on five days per week. In addition, activities that maintain or increase muscular strength are recommended a minimum of two days per week. What about our special population groups with chronic disease diagnosis, cancer diagnosis, or who are elderly or pregnant? The recommendations are very similar for aerobic activity and the same for strength training. Clearance from a healthcare provider is highly recommended, and in many cases, required before starting an exercise program.
Wondering what is considered moderate physical activity? These are activities that would be considered “fairly light” to “somewhat hard,” in other words, activities that are intentional and get your heart rate up. This could be a brisk walk, raking leaves, or shoveling snow. It’s important to emphasize that even if your activity may not be moderate, any movement is better than nothing.
Now you may be asking, how to do I get started? This looks different for everyone, but no matter where your fitness is currently, understand even the fittest individuals had to start somewhere. If you consider yourself sedentary, set small goals and start with short increments of activity. For example, during each commercial break in your favorite TV show, stand up and sit down from your chair 10 times. Rather than grabbing your mail from your car, park your car and then walk to the mailbox. Park further away from the store entrance, forcing yourself to walk further. If you consider yourself fairly active, doing routine housework, yard work and/or walking with friends, your goals may look more like adding some heart raising intervals to your activity and incorporating strength building exercises. Again, you don’t need to carve out a lot of time to make your activities pack a punch.
Sounds doable, right? Then why is it so difficult to motivate ourselves to get moving and sweat a little? When my clients walk through the door, I usually tell them to pat themselves on the back because they have already conquered the hardest step … showing up! Showing up may be at a gym, meeting a friend, or simply lacing up your shoes and getting outside. If you don’t know where to begin or have tried unsuccessfully to do it on your own, we can help you! Unity Wellness at Lake Region Healthcare has an amazing community of support, not only from the trainers and staff but more importantly from the community members that “show up,” in an effort to improve and maintain their well-being. One of our favorite quotes hanging on the wall in our gym says, “We don’t stop moving because we grow old. We grow old because we stop moving.”
In summary, moving your body every day is one of the absolute best things you can do to positively improve your mental and physical well-being. Movement truly is medicine for a happy and healthier life!
