This Wednesday, April 22 will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day. Many of us were around back then and have been able to reap the benefits of an environmental movement that helped to clean up toxic spills and dumps and led to the passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972.
Earth Day was first started in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. senator from Wisconsin who cultivated the idea after witnessing the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. He persuaded Pete McCloskey, a conservation-minded Republican congressman to serve as his co-chair. On April 22, 1970, 10% of the total population of the United States took to the streets to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment.
Now, more than ever, it is time to continue to show our gratitude for our natural resources and the beauty of this earth. Now, more than ever, we can give thanks for our parks, bike trails, clean air, clean water, and creatures great and small. Now, just as on the first Earth Day, it is important for Republicans and Democrats to work together to protect our resources from climate change, and continued man-made environmental disasters.
One great opportunity to celebrate the anniversary and to become energized to continue this important work is to attend the free Virtual Earth Day 2020 celebration sponsored by Citizens’ Climate Lobby USA. The title is “Uniting from Home: A Virtual Event with Dr. Katharine Hayhoe.” This will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 12-3 p.m. For more information and to register for the event, go to cclusa.org/earthday. Or, just get out of your house and go for a walk! We can’t be close to each other these days, but we can stay close to nature. Stay safe everyone and Happy Earth Day!
Beth Monke
Fergus Falls
