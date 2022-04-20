Having snow for Easter isn’t that far outside of the norm for us here in the Midwest. Since the date of Easter fluctuates through Sundays for just over a month between March and April and since spring is a season essentially lost in this specific region, I can remember “winter Easter” and “summer Easter” throughout the course of my life.
This year was certainly a “winter Easter,” with blowing snow, reduced visibility and cancelled travel plans due to weather.
We tried to keep it as normal as possible, though it ended up being pretty atypical, anyway.
We hosted Easter this year. Our out of town family arrived on Friday and pretty much got settled in for the weekend before we all went to bed for the night. We have four dogs between us, which made for a night with not much sleep.
Saturday we opted to head over to Battle Lake for lunch at the Rusty Nail before putting turkey and ham in the oven for an early Easter meal that evening. We had 14 people together for dinner, including our 7-month-old nephew, who got his first tastes of many tasty foods this weekend.
After the meal, we decorated Easter eggs. For us, that means using crayons to create designs and such on a hardboiled egg, then dropping it in dye.
By the time everyone left for the evening, I could barely keep my eyes open. Most of the cleanup was accomplished, thanks to the help from others, but ultimately, I left the last of it for the next morning. I was exhausted.
The next morning I made breakfast and my husband and I wrapped up the cleaning from the night before. My sister joined us to eat and for an Easter egg/basket hunt. (Apparently, an Easter egg/basket hunt means that the Easter bunny did not come ... which was certainly news to me!)
We went to church and had leftovers for lunch — and then it happened. My eyes started watering. My nose was like a faucet. My throat felt like I treated it to a rubdown with sandpaper. The sneezing ... it just wouldn’t stop. I started sweating uncontrollably and became lightheaded. I was sick — on Easter — disappointing.
I immediately excused myself to my bedroom and was out cold almost instantly. I slept all day. When I woke up, I felt worse. I tuned in to the “X Files” on Hulu and only left my bedroom to eat and go back to bed.
Thankfully, I woke up on Monday feeling much better, but not quite perfect. I worked from home and ensured that there was no COVID-19 (there wasn’t.)
I’m not quite sure what it is about the holidays, but I always seem to get sick for at least one each year.
While I enjoyed Easter, for the most part, I am certainly ready to move on from that one for this year!