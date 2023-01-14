Happy January! Some people refer to this time of year as the post-holiday slump, but it is one of my favorite times. Oh yes, I love Christmas and all the hoopla that goes with it, but now that the holidays are over, I have time to relax and enjoy my Christmas tree, decorations and read a few Christmas letters that never got read when they arrived. The” tyranny of the should” is over and I can take a few deep breaths. What is the tyranny of the shoulds? They go like this: I really should get cards sent out, should make Christmas goodies, should decorate the tree and put Christmas bedspread on, should shop, should wrap, should go to a Christmas program, should prep some food, etc. Now I am not complaining, I love the season and I have done battle with the shoulds and have won a few skirmishes. But I discovered years ago that Christmas for me cannot happen without some tradition and tradition includes shoulds. I have selected which shoulds go and which remain. The problem is all the other shoulds in life remain, so there is extra work and very little time. So, what I enjoy so much is the first few weeks in January when the shoulds are laid to rest and I have choices regarding my level of activity.
