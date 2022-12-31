Last night, Eric took me to a hockey game. I hadn’t been to one in 15 years and really don’t understand the nuances of the game, but I wanted to go. The Otters won in overtime; it was very exciting! I dressed warmly but still found myself chilled. After getting home, it took a good half hour under the covers to finally warm up. I must be getting old. As I thought about the chill, I recalled my grandchildren who live in southern Iowa coming for Christmas in a year much like this one when the thermometer reported extremely cold temperatures.
In December of 2017, my daughter and her family came to celebrate Christmas and stayed for a visit until New Years. In southern Iowa, below zero weather has people panicking in their homes and canceling activities due to the extreme cold. Having lived in Iowa for 15 years, she feels the cold when she comes back to Minnesota in the winter. Deep down, however, she is a Minnesotan at heart. She sent greetings to her friends, “Merry Christmas from Minnesota where it was a balmy -17 degrees yesterday. Today we had fun in the sun at -7 and this afternoon we are going swimming!” (She did not mention the swimming expedition was at the YMCA).
Not one to sit around, her husband, who grew up in southern Mexico, bundled up the kids in snow pants, boots, hats, mittens and scarves and we all went out to play in the snow. Out on the lake, a snow fort was quickly designed and constructed, (he is an engineer after all) and water was added so it would freeze for structural integrity. (The impressive fort lasted all winter).
Plastic sleds were pulled out of the garage, along with the old-fashioned wooden sled with runners. Sleds on the lake keep things interesting. For the more adventurous sledder, it was possible to climb on top of the snow fort and slide off. But it required adult supervision.
The previous summer we had a new mound septic system installed behind our garage. I hated the eyesore and still sport an attitude about the disgusting blemish on the landscape that the government insists we install. However, that day it served a new purpose and my bad attitude cracked and softened just a bit. It seems that the mound in the middle of our back yard made a perfect sliding hill for preschool aged children. They are able to scale the hill independently and fearlessly ride down the hill on any conveyance we can find. We tried sliding down the hill in an empty cat litter bag. That worked for the youngest and smallest children, but didn’t work at all for the older kids. I thought about using a shovel like the children in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but decided not to even suggest it because someone would for sure get hurt. However, we hooted and applauded as the old fashioned sled with runners won the contest of which sled could travel the furthest (at least five feet past the base of the hill). It was fun to see things through the eyes of preschool children.
As I played in the snow with the kids, it reminded me of the days I used to slide down the hill by our house when I was a child. It was behind the neighbor’s home and was a minimum maintenance alley. I don’t know if anyone ever drove on it, but in the winter it was a first class sliding hill. The only problem with the hill was that you needed one person who was very brave to stand at the bottom of the hill and make sure no cars were coming on Sheridan Avenue. There was very little traffic, but one car could be life threatening, so the person at the bottom of the hill had a critically important job. The spotter would give the all clear and if we had enough sledders, someone would push us off so we could sail down the hill. We all had sleds with runners in those days. One year, my brother and I got snow saucers for Christmas … that was the year we had no snow. We took those saucers to Roosevelt hill because it was the best place for sledding. The saucers, which were made of metal, got all dented up and they were cold. A few years later we got a toboggan, which was fun when a whole group of kids climbed on board and flew down Roosevelt hill. What a ride that was!
Anyway, before long we all started getting cold and decided to go inside. I thought it was a delightfully successful outing since we spent more time playing outside than it took us to get dressed. Making memories with the grandkids was the highlight of my Christmas holiday that year.
We are hardy Minnesotans, and we do winter. I love having the kids learn that there is more to do than play on computers and watch movies. They enjoyed playing outside in the snow in spite of the cold. As the teachers at Prairie Wetlands report, “there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes!” or something like that. At any rate, put on the long johns, hats, boots, sweaters, vests, jackets, snow pants and chopper mitts, get outside, watch a hockey game, or go make some memories! I can hardly wait to hear your stories.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone