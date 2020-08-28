Every year in Otter Tail County, lake cabins, homes, business offices, farm buildings, storage sheds, condominiums, rental units, large apartment buildings, etc., are built, and added to our tax base. This addition of taxable buildings far outnumber the buildings that are torn down or abandoned and taken off the property tax rolls. Therefore, we can conclude that every year, more and more county taxes are being assessed, and paid. Every year we assess more taxes than the year before, and yet I am told these built-up areas do not usually receive more services than already exist. For instance, after new buildings are added to the area, roads are as bad afterwards, as they were before. Since we receive more taxes every year, due to these new buildings, why then are existing owners, with no changes to their properties whatsoever, also asked to pay more every single year? Why do we need new taxes, and also an increase in existing taxes, every single year? Where is all that money going? Is our county stepping outside of the role of government because it has developed a habit of taxing, and then spending, more than it needs?
In light of these questions, at this time, it is especially concerning to listen to the commissioner meetings. They say they are expecting the possibility of 20% less in allocations coming from federal and state next year due to the pandemic. They say they aren’t if there will even be a bonding bill this year, to help with our roads. Perhaps there will be a special session in September to deal with bonding; perhaps not. They express a general uncertainty in what will happen financially in the next couple of years. As a fiscal conservative, my tendency in the face of uncertainty would be to stop spending money on anything that is not absolutely necessary. Perhaps end the year with a surplus that could be passed on to next year. Maybe even think about not raising taxes on the people for next year. Take a break from spending on anything not expressly included in the role of government. For instance, stop spending money on recreation, such as the Perham to Pelican trail. Millions upon millions of dollars being spent on something that is not necessary, while other areas go begging. While I am not against having trails, I hear a lot of complaints about roads, and I think most of our county population has no idea that we are spending that kind of money on a trail system, while we are borrowing money for roads.
It astonishes me to see the county spending so much time and effort on something so very unnecessary and expensive. There doesn’t seem to be any slowdown at this time, even though our fiscal future is incredibly uncertain. Almost every commissioner meeting and committee meeting discusses the topic of the Perham to Pelican trail. Besides the millions of our tax dollars required for this trail, it concerns me even more, that they are willing to set a precedent of using eminent domain to secure the land for it. Where most trails are built along defunct railbeds or on public land, our commissioners are willing to take constituents’ personal property by force for public use. It isn’t for security, it isn’t for safety, it’s for recreation. Let’s carry that idea a bit further. Let’s say a certain lake doesn’t have a public beach. But there are four neighbors in one area that have a beautiful beach, and fishing docks. They have built the docks, kept the beach up, and removed weeds for years. Ah, there’s a precedent set by using eminent domain for a trail, let’s use it for a public beach. Or take someone’s beautifully landscaped and flowered front yard for a park, or someone’s field for a petting zoo. Perhaps you feel I am being far-fetched now. In my opinion, using eminent domain for a trail is far-fetched.
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.