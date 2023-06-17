Seventy-five years ago war hero and future Otter Tail Power Company President Al Hartl took the leading role in starting a Knights of Columbus council in Fergus Falls.
In 1948, as a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Hartl organized the new council where he served as Charter Grand Knight. He later became district deputy and served as an officer of the state KC council for two years.
A 75th anniversary celebration banquet will be held at OLV on Saturday, June 24, with current OLV Knights of Columbus members, local Catholic Daughters (also formed in 1948) and spouses, widows and widowers in attendance.
“We owe a lot to Mr. Hartl for starting our council in the late 1940s,” said longtime KC member John Schmidt. “Al also was a very active member in other church activities over the years.”
Hartl, in 1941, was a reserve officer in the United States Army. He was called to active duty to serve with the 7th Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II.
He was featured in an article in the November 1943 Reader's Digest on the invasion of Attu in the Aleutian Islands on May 11 of that year.
Lieutenant Colonel Hartl commanded the small invasion force which landed on the north side of Attu in the Aleutian Islands. His command consisted of one battalion of the 17th Infantry Regiment, reinforced by a battery of artillery and support troops.
These units landed to the west of Holtz Bay, taking a dominant terrain called Hill X. They later advanced to the interior to meet the southern force. A provisional battalion consisting of the 7th Scout Company and a reconnaissance platoon landed farther east to add additional strength to the northern forces’ drive inland.
Although his men had to scale a 250-foot cliff and came under fire from Japanese 75-mm dual-purpose guns, Hartl moved quickly to capture his objective. A fierce Japanese nighttime counterattack failed to dislodge the Americans from Hill X.
“At officers’ meetings Hartl covered everything, almost like a school teacher,” wrote the author of the 1943 Reader's Digest article.
Hartl’s career withOtter Tail Power
Hartl, Otter Tail Power Company’s fourth president, was born on Oct. 21, 1911, on a farm near Bremen, N.D. In 1932 he graduated from the University of North Dakota.
After graduation he was employed by the State of North Dakota in Bismarck, heading the State Income Tax Division. He later was chief accountant for the State Public Service Commission.
Hartl, after World War II, joined Otter Tail Power Company. He advanced into upper management and in April 1961 succeeded Cyrus Wright as president of the company. In 1975 he handed over the presidency to Bob Bigwood and was elected chairman of the board, a post he held until 1982.
“Hartl is best remembered for his organizational skills,” said the late World War II veteran, military historian and OTP employee Myron Broschat. “This reflected Mr. Hartl’s military experience. Under his guidance Otter Tail Power Company operated like a well-oiled machine.”
Hartl was active in Boy Scouts for 60 years at various levels.
He was president of the Red River Valley Council and received the coveted silver beaver, silver buffalo and silver antelope awards for his many years of scouting leadership and service.
Hartl and his wife, Ruth, had five daughters and one son. The family lived on the far western section of West Summit Avenue in Fergus Falls, known for displays of Christmas lights by individual homeowners each year.
Nearby lived Bud Poole, Otter Tail Power safety director, Les Leitte, an avid horse shoe participant who had a lighted horseshoe pit, Merle Atkinson, longtime Boy Scout leader and Arnie and Ann Skogmo, owners of Skogmo Café in downtown Fergus Falls.
Hartl died on Jan. 9, 1995, in Bismarck at the age of 83.