Seventy-five years ago war hero and future Otter Tail Power Company President Al Hartl took the leading role in starting a Knights of Columbus council in Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?