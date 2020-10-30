Sid Hartman, several years before his passing, finally came around in his support of women’s athletics. For many years the Minneapolis Star-Tribune columnist operated in the old boys club, almost adhering to the saying of “no girls allowed.”
This changed when, from 2001 to 2004, Hutchinson’s Lindsay Whalen vaulted the University of Minnesota’s women’s basketball program to national prominence.
The average attendance at Gopher women’s basketball games grew from 1,087 her freshman year to 9,866 her senior year. This won over Hartman in his support of women’s athletics.
Whalen led her team to the Final Four in 2004. In 2005 her jersey, No. 13 was retired during a ceremony at Williams Arena. Whalen currently is coach of the Gopher women’s basketball team.
As a pro she won four WNBA titles as a member of the Minnesota Lynx.
For Hartman, even with his support of Whalen and other women’s athletes, old ways stayed with him.
A fan who respected Hartman wrote the following in the reader comments section after a story about Hartman who had just passed away, on Oct. 18.
“Fifteen years ago my granddaughter was doing an internship with the St. Cloud Times. One assignment found her in the press box at a Gopher football game. Sid mumbled something about what this world was coming to.
“Pat Reusse (fellow Star-Tribune writer and friend of Sid) leaned over and said, ‘Relax, Sid, they can vote now, you know.’
“Is there anyone in Minnesota who doesn’t have a Sid Hartman story?”
Another story about Hartman
Here is one of my favorite Hartman stories, related to his days with the Minneapolis Lakers.
Hartman was only 27 years old when he began making player personnel decisions for the Lakers’ pro basketball team in 1947. In his book, Hartman stated, “Newspapers paid so little back then that the editors had no problem with reporters like me having another job on the side.”
The following is from the Star-Tribune.
Very likely Hartman’s biggest contribution came in “getting lost” on his way to the airport before the 1947-48 season. The Minneapolis Lakers were trying to sign free-agent center George Mikan but were engaged in a battle with the Chicago Stags.
Mikan was seeking $12,000, which “was a ton of money” at the time, Hartman said in his book. The Lakers initially dragged their feet, and Mikan decided he was flying back to Chicago, which could have ended the Lakers’ chances.
“Max (Winter), who had become a team executive, and I talked it over and figured that if Mikan got on that flight, he was gone for good,” Hartman said. “So I drove Mikan to the airport, and I made sure to get lost on the way. I drove north toward Anoka, rather than south toward the airport.
“After Mikan missed his flight, we put him up in a downtown hotel, then brought him to the Lakers office in the Loeb Arcade the next morning and agreed to give him the $12,000.”
Mikan led the Lakers to five NBA titles. The team moved from Minneapolis to Los Angeles following the 1960 season.
Remembering Father Bill Gambler
The passing of Father Bill Gamber, 91, of Fergus Falls on Oct. 24 hit home with me.
We always considered Gambler as part of our family. That’s because my aunt, Marie, was Gambler’s godmother. Marie was a sister to my late mother Claire and a sister to Blanche Mjelde, mother of the late Sonny Mjelde.
Gambler was the leading force in establishing a statue of city founder Joe Whitford that stands at the intersection of East Summit Avenue and Whitford, a street named in his honor, northeast of downtown Fergus Falls.
In 1857 Whitford was sent by his employer, James Fergus, to locate a site for a new town. The community thus became Fergus Falls.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
