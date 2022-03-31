Have you been listening? You can hear spring. I stepped out on the deck yesterday morning and the cacophony was amazing. Robins, blackbirds and one of my favorite trills, that of the red winged blackbird, join together to create nature’s song. Of course, there are countless songbirds migrating north, but without being an expert, I can’t identify them. Nature’s choir is beautiful and quite loud. My cat slipped out the door to join me and all sound suddenly ceased…it was like the director cut the choir off. Silence!
I have seen swans pairing up on the ice of local ponds along Highway 210. I wonder if they have started nesting. There have been scores of ducks on the lake this spring. The adjacent stream is open so the water fowl are gathering here even though the lake is still heavily covered with black ice.
The birds say it's spring and the calendar says it’s spring, but I’m not convinced. Tonight, as I write this, there is snow in the forecast. I hear threats of one inch, three inches and even 12 inches, or maybe not. Ice, rain and snow, of course, you know the drill. This time of year, it’s anyone’s guess. One farmer shared that after he planted corn one year, he left the planter in the field and in the morning, it was surrounded with huge drifts of new snow. The winter of 1968-69 we had six blizzards. School never closed in those days, but my girlfriend who lived three miles north of town reported that she and her siblings attended 14 days of class between Christmas and Easter. Easter that year was Apr. 6 . It reminds me of this year. Although while we were on vacation, some warmer temperatures must have occurred because most of our snow has melted, but the temperature screams of late winter. Garrison Keillor spoke of this kind of spring when he said that it wasn’t real spring, but like spring painted on the side of a building and when you rap on it, you bust your knuckles. I often think of that analogy in early spring because in Minnesota it tends to be true. On the bright side, we didn’t get a March Madness Blizzard this year!
Nevertheless, spring has sprung. Most of the winter snows have receded and anything new will be merely spring snow that soaks into the partially thawed landscape, preparing the soil for new growth. Today I brought my geranium plants out and potted them. Last year I brought them out too late and had beautiful flowers by mid-July. So when I put them away last fall, I wrote on the bag to plant them on Mar. 25, well, I am close. In case you’re wondering, they are on a table in the window of my living room. Right now, they are not attractive. It will be interesting to see how the roots grow, a few look promising, several look hopeless, stay tuned for the results, probably I’ll know if my experiment was successful by May.
One of my fond memories of spring in Fergus Falls is the contests for when the ice would come off the lake. Lake Alice is always the center piece for being ice free. My date of choice is April 11. I don’t know why and I can’t remember if my guess has ever been correct, but it’s fun to have a favorite date for Miss Alice to be free of her icy gown. Grandpa and Grandma lived on Franklin Avenue just up the hill from the lake so we watched it with interest. When Grandpa called to announce the lake was completely open, we would have to jump in the car and check it out. Of course, that also meant a visit to their house and we’d probably find cookies in the cookie jar.
Remember when there was an old car on Grotto Lake and a contest on KOTE, the local radio station, regarding when it would fall through the ice? It may have been a fundraiser for one of the local service organizations. I have no idea what the winner would get, most likely a prize, but for sure there were bragging rights involved. I think it was the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that put a stop to that game. It was fun while it lasted. Spring also always brings me to think of the spring smelt run along the streams and rivers flowing into Lake Superior, but that’s a whole ‘nother story.
Do you remember the year when Ottertail Lake ended up in and on top of Zorbas? We had to drive out to see the spectacle. A huge sheet of ice cascaded through the windows of the restaurant, as well as over the top onto the roof. It pushed its way past (and through) the building and ended with a thick sheet of ice covering the black top, reaching almost to the parking lot across the road. There was no driving over it. We walked on it. It was amazing, but I’m sure Zorbaz wasn’t impressed. The restaurant opened a little late that spring.
What are your memories of spring? Maybe it would be interesting to guess when the river will break up. When do you think Lake Alice will be open? Share your thoughts and memories with your friends, it’s bound to spark a rousing conversation. I hear from readers that they actually follow my suggestions and have fun discussions. Spring has sprung, or has it?