On Mar. 30 I sent out a newsletter with some personal reflection on the school shooting in Tennessee. I received a number of emails following, encouraging me to publish it in the newspaper as well, so here it is:
School shooting ... violence ... gun control ... mental health ...
Occurrences such as the aforementioned are breeding grounds for passionate discourse. This isn't a bad thing. Passion can certainly incite change; but only if it's done in the right way.
I had a take a social media hiatus following the shooting. This wasn't because I couldn't handle the news, as gut-wrenching as it is/was. It was because I was disgusted at seeing people that I know and care about, people that I consider good people, responding to hate with more hate.
My personal beliefs and feelings can be different from those that I consider good people. This is America, we all have the right to our individual opinions and beliefs.
However, watching one people group verbally attack another people group simply because they disagree on what should be done next has left me seeing how people are, once again, turning against each other over different ideas on how to reach the same end goal. How is that actually going to solve anything?
Is positive change born in hate? I have a hard time thinking that it does. So why do we waste our time berating people with hateful words and actions because we think our ideas are better than theirs?
It goes much deeper than the recent school shootings. We are becoming a society of hateful people when it matters most — when we face tragedy, when we need to support each other and band together instead of being driven farther apart.
Let's be a positive change. Let's embrace our differences in opinion and work toward a positive solution instead of wasting our energies on pointless hate.
That's my soapbox opinion for today. I will now step off of it.
(End of newsletter content.)
Today is another day, and I will refrain from stepping back on the soapbox with more of the same sentiments, but that doesn't mean that I am going to saunter entirely away from the topic.
The first school shooting I remember is Columbine. I lived in small-town North Dakota and walked to my dad's office after school. This was a regular occurrence. Even as a kid, as soon as I walked into the office, something seemed wrong. I made my way to my dad's office, and in the room across the hall, a number of people were crammed into the small room, watching a tiny television screen that was generally closed into a closet. That was the first I learned of the Columbine school shooting. I joined the group, who was coming and going to attempt at getting their work done amidst a tragedy that shocked the nation, and the only thing I remember thinking was that if it could happen in Columbine, it could happen anywhere.
My childhood change that day. Nothing was quite as safe as it had once seemed. It was only a few years later that I sat in a classroom in Minnesota and experience the horrors of 9/11 through the eyes of classmates whose family — whose parents — worked there ...
The life of a school-aged child went through rapid change due to the perplexities of changing reality, and I believe that was kickstarted while I was in school. School now, 20 years after I graduated, is drastically different than it was when I was a student.
Yes, there was a certainly a need for certain measures of change. Yes, there is a lot of disagreement about changes that have/haven't taken place and whether or not they should/shouldn't have. Yes, I believe that change is sometimes good and sometimes bad.
Ultimately, no one will ever be 100% happy, or even content, with the decisions made by a school. One thing is certain — school boards and school administration have a hard job. I would not want to do their job and I give them a lot of credit for doing the best that they can in the best interests of all of their students, even if I don't always agree with the decisions that they do make.
Thank you school administrators, teachers, support staff, law enforcement, special speakers, coaches and everyone else who works toward providing the best for our students. I am convinced that you simply just don't hear it enough.