I opened my email inbox earlier this week, to find a forwarded email, addressed to those who were to attend an event hosted at the local VFW post. I was greatly disturbed to find that the email called out, by name, many of our wonderful community leaders, insinuating that they were “Trojan Horses of the Deep State” for having participated in the Blandin Foundation’s Community Leadership Program back in 2020. As an aspiring community leader myself, it was alarming to see this list published in a manner that was inappropriate at best and malicious at worst. Having personally worked with a great deal of these community leaders, I know them to be good people doing their best to build bridges of connection in our community. I am saddened that some people think otherwise and that one of our local staple organizations, the Fergus Falls VFW, would entertain a non-local presenter whose goal appears to be to sow division and distrust in our community. I call on our community to reject those peddling conspiracies and contention. Though we may not agree on everything, let our differences be handled with dignity, rather than discord.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone