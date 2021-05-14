With COVID-19 vaccine shots now widely available and with most everyone being eligible to receive it there is really no reason to not get the shot. I got the shot last Friday, it was the Johnson & Johnson one, which means I only need one shot. Initially I was not wanting to get vaccinated. In fact, I was making an excuse by saying I was waiting for the Johnson & Johnson shot to become available in our area. That excuse worked for a few weeks, however, recently that shot became available in our area. So then, I just kind of downplayed getting the vaccine because the COVID-19 infection numbers have not been huge in Otter Tail County and they are continuing to drop. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control has now announced that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most cases and the state of Minnesota is following suit. So what changed my mind about getting the vaccine?
Well, sometimes a certain life experience can change your mind and here is what happened. Last week I traveled to southern Minnesota to attend the funeral of my cousin who passed away from COVID-19. He was only 57 years of age and previous to that was considered a healthy guy. He leaves behind a wife, six children and 14 grandchildren. By comparison I am 52 years old and have a wife, two children and four grandchildren.
This obviously made me think a lot more about getting the vaccine. My basic thought was this. I do not want to be the guy who ends up in the hospital on a ventilator because he was too stubborn to get the vaccine. Seems like a much better strategy so get the shot for free as opposed to getting treated at the hospital or even dying from COVID-19. So I ask you, have you got your vaccine shot?
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
