This Sunday is Easter. A holiday bursting with traditions. Sights, sounds, smells, tastes and amusing activities make the day incredibly special for most of us. Taking a backward glance at my childhood, Easter was predictable and eagerly anticipated. On Saturday afternoon, after the house was thoroughly cleaned, Mom would start cooking a dozen eggs and boil water in the teakettle. She laid old newspapers on the table to prepare it for the anticipated annual activity that was about to occur. Coffee cups and large spoons were placed on the table as Steve and I took our places. She then very carefully filled each cup with boiling water, a tablespoon of vinegar, and presented four small plastic food coloring bottles: red, blue, green and yellow. The fun commenced as we plied our trade of creating colorfully dyed eggs. We were given no fancy tools or store-bought egg coloring sets like we saw on television. Nope, it was food coloring and vinegar. But if you were creative, and Steve was, beautiful bicolored eggs, swirled eggs, pastel creations and bright boldly colored eggs would arise from the cups. As for me, my greatest accomplishment was making purple from red and blue. Sometimes the eggs were less than beautiful, like when we mixed all the colors, resulting in mud brown. Occasionally we had crayons and wrote names on them, but fancy designs never worked out. My brother was the artist and his eggs were undoubtedly the best.
Our colored eggs and a variety of jelly beans and colored malted milk balls would be placed in bowls and hidden throughout the house on Sunday morning. For breakfast we ate colorful hard-boiled eggs from our “baskets,” got all dressed up and went to church. We always had new clothes for Easter. Sometimes Mom and I had matching dresses. Many years later Dad explained why we always got new dresses. When he was a boy, they were literally starving during the depression and the dust bowl in western North Dakota where his family farmed. Grandma’s relatives lived south of Wall Lake near Fergus Falls; you may recognize the Aasness name as many descendants are still around. Aasnesses encouraged the family to move in with them until they got back on their feet. So, Dad’s family moved to south Wall Lake. But poor is poor, and Dad’s family, while no longer starving thanks to his aunt and uncle, were still dirt poor. On Easter, when they went to church, Dad saw all the beautiful dresses the ladies wore while his mom and sister wore the same old, tired, patched church dresses they had worn for years. He said he didn’t care about himself. He was happy to wear overalls, but the women should be pretty. He told himself that when he grew up his wife would always have a new dress for Easter, and so she did, as did I. I think my dad was a saint.
After church we went to Grandma Hauptli’s house where she served a huge ham dinner with all the trimmings on glass Fostoria tablewear. Excellent table manners were the expectation. There was no candy, but plenty of wonderful dessert. And we ate until we were stuffed. “Eat, eat, what’s the matter? Are you sick?” Grandma would say as she passed around seconds and thirds. It was a feast fit for a king. In those days I ate like a bird, too bad I don’t maintain that habit today!
Preparing for Easter, I remember asking Mom about things we believed: When Jesus died on the cross, there were two other guys dying the same way. Why was Jesus so special? Her answer, “Jesus is the Son of God. He came down to Earth as a baby, which we celebrate on Christmas, grew to be a man, and died on the cross carrying the weight of our sin. But,” she said, “he didn’t stay dead. He rose on the third day, which is Easter. The stone was rolled away from the tomb (which is like a cave with a huge stone placed over the opening) and Jesus’ body was not there. As I grew older and learned that Jesus and some prophets raised other people from the dead, like Lazarus. I asked Mom, “Those other people were raised from the dead too, what makes Jesus different?” Her answer was that all those other people would eventually die. But Jesus is God. He died to pay the penalty for our sins and he rose from death to declare victory over sin and death. He talked, walked, cooked and ate with his disciples. There were over 500 witnesses to his being alive! He lives forever and will never die. My next question, of course, was: “If he’s alive, why can’t we see him?” Mom replied. “Because he is in Heaven with God. But you can feel him, hear him, and learn everything about him in your Bible.” Years later I learned that I can know Jesus personally, ask him to be the Lord of my life and live for him. Then I can know that I will live with him forever in heaven. Now, that’s worth celebrating! It’s why we celebrate Easter. It’s not about the candy, eggs, new dresses, food, or Fostoria, although those traditions give us culture, comfort and fun. It’s about Jesus’ death on the cross to pay the penalty for my sin, his resurrection to declare victory over death, and his eternal rule in Heaven. And all we have to do to join him is to ask him to be our God, our Savior, and the Lord of our life. On Easter we celebrate that “He is risen,” He is risen indeed!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.