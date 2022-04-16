Easter Sunday, a celebration of faith and tradition. Growing up it was loads of fun and heaps of tradition, wrapped up in a blanket of faith; which in my book was just perfect. The Saturday before Easter, after the housework was done, mom would cook up a dozen hard boiled eggs and boil a kettle of water. While waiting for the eggs to cool, she would cover the kitchen table with layers of newspaper. Then she brought out four large spoons and four coffee cups, along with a package of food coloring and a jar of vinegar. She put a tablespoon of vinegar in each cup and added boiling water, warning us to not touch it yet, it was very hot! We then added food coloring to each cup, so we had red(pink), blue, green and yellow. Next, she would bring out the carton of hard-boiled eggs and the fun erupted. Color intensity and creativity depended on our ages and personality. I must confess that my brother had both creativity and skill, I on the other hand, just tried to keep up and have fun. Once the eggs were dyed, they went into the fridge where they were kept until morning. The Easter Bunny made up baskets of eggs, chocolate and malted milk candy eggs and jelly beans, hiding them throughout the house. In the center of the table rested a larger bowl of eggs and candies for the adults to eat. Dad, Steven and I would eat hard-boiled eggs for breakfast. Then we hurried off to church in our Easter finery.
My father shared his recollection of Easter. His family were poor Norwegian immigrants. When they attended church on Easter Sunday, he silently watched as his mother and sister wore the same tired “church” dresses that they wore year around, while the other ladies were decked out “all fancy”. He told me he felt terrible for them and determined that when he grew up and got married, his wife would always have new clothes for Easter. I was the lucky recipient of that vow. Mom and I always enjoyed new dresses for the celebration. When I was five, we had matching outfits! As I grew older, I sewed my own Easter dresses but dad always paid for them.
After church, we either had family over or we went to grandma and grandpa’s house. Every year, the menu was exactly the same: a fancy ham dinner. (If it was at our house, mom always bought a canned “picnic “ham. I thought all ham came in cans!) The meal was served on real Chinese dishes and fancy Easter napkins. We always ate ham, potatoes, green peas or corn, jello salad, buns with butter, pickles and dessert. It was tradition to have a huge meal with so much to eat that dessert had to wait until later. Everyone was stuffed. We had to use our best manners. The rule was never stated, we just knew!
I knew that Easter was not really about eggs, candy, dresses, fancy dinner, or even church, Easter was about Jesus, but I sure didn’t understand it. When I was about nine, I learned what it was all about. We went to church on Good Friday and remembered that Jesus died, it was very somber. The next day, after dying eggs, Mom was washing dishes while I was drying them and I asked her, “Why do we call it “good” when Jesus died? And what about those other men? They died too.” It didn’t seem good to me, I thought we should call it Black Friday, but I guess that meant something else. She explained that Jesus was the Son of God and he died for us so we could go to heaven. That made no sense to me, so she explained that God is perfect and we can’t go to heaven because we do bad things (like fight with my brother or talk back to mom). She explained that only perfect people can go to heaven and we just can’t be perfect. No one is perfect because we’re just people. But Jesus is the Son of God and he was perfect. So, when Jesus died on the cross, all our bad sin was put on him. That’s why we call it Good Friday, because through his dying Jesus took away our sin. Then on Easter, Jesus rose from the dead and showed himself to people. He ate with them and let them touch him. He was real and he was alive. Then I asked mom about Lazarus, because he was dead and Jesus made him alive. But she explained that Lazarus was just a man and he eventually died, like everyone else. But Jesus never died again! He is God and lives in heaven. And … he lives in us if we ask him to. That is the difference.
So, I learned on that day, while doing dishes with my mom, that Jesus is the Son of God and he died on Good Friday, even though that doesn’t seem very good. Because he died, he paid the punishment for my sin, if I believe in him. Then, wonder of wonders, miracle of miracles, very early on Easter morning he rose from the dead and he will never die again, because he is God! He lives in heaven and he lives in me. I learned all about it that day and I still believe it’s true. That’s what Easter is all about. Family, food and fun, along with heaps of tradition, all wrapped up in a blanket of faith. He is risen. He is risen indeed!