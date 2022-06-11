“Our universe itself keeps on expanding and expanding,
In all of the directions it can whiz;
As fast as it can go, at the speed of light, you know,
Twelve million miles a minute and that’s the fastest speed there is.
So remember, when you’re feeling very small and insecure,
How amazingly unlikely is your birth.”
-Clint Black, Galaxy Song
In our technology driven world, many hardly ever go outside and look up at the stars anymore. Some will watch a video online about stargazing, but rarely make the next step to go and see for themselves.
There is certainly conflict in the world. But we live in an age that to me feels very similar to what I know of the early days of space exploration when we went beyond the confines of earth to explore.
Unfortunately, I was not alive when the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the moon. The awesome feeling of making that first mission happen must have been amazing to witness in real time.
While most believe that there may be other intelligent beings out in the universe somewhere, it is easy to forget how fragile of a species we are. As Clint Black sings the line, “How amazingly unlikely is your birth”, it makes one wonder how all this came together and still seems to work.
We go about our daily lives not realizing the miracle of our own existence and the impact each one of us individually contributes.
In just a few short years, we will set foot on the moon again. How far along have we advanced as people on this earth? Have we really made any progress since 3:17 p.m. Fergus Falls time, Jul. 20, 1969?
According to NASA, with the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, specifically the lunar south pole, by 2025. Eventually we will even reach Mars.
That is roughly just three years away. In our lives now, three years goes by in the blink of an eye.
Are we ready for more exploration? Only time will tell.
We are in a time of upheaval and change, when we need to unite together for common goals. It can happen and has already happened, locally, nationally and even globally.
