As I write this column, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, we look forward to making our way to the state fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 27. Our last state fair was in the pre-covid year of 2019.
This is the time of year when youth 4-H members from Otter Tail County take their exhibits to the state fair in St. Paul. For many 4-H members, they follow in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents who also participated at what’s known as “The Great Minnesota Get Together.”
For livestock exhibitors, entering an animal in the state fair takes a lot of planning. Where to eat and sleep is a big priority. In previous years bunks were provided in animal barns, the 4-H building and various on-site campgrounds near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.
For young people in Otter Tail County and across Minnesota, one of the first experiences with the Minnesota State Fair is through 4-H. Over the years many adults, in addition to the youths, also arrived at the state fair for their first time as 4-H volunteers or chaperones.
4-H stands for Head, Heart, Hands and Health.
The program is a community of young people from Otter Tail County and Minnesota’s other counties who learn leadership, citizenship and life skills. This phrase is a product of the 4-H program itself, developed by youth members’ opinions of what 4-H means to them.
The presence of 4-H members allows older people the opportunity to recall their own experiences at state fairs past. Youth participation also helps to forge a new bond between the young and the old that often does not exist the rest of the year.
Many young people who participated in state fairs were far removed from the rural farm setting of the traditional fairgoers. Encouraged by their parents’ fond memories, young people living in towns such as Fergus Falls, Underwood and Ashby also joined 4-H and participated with classmates who lived on farms.
Newspaper museum attracts fairgoers
This is the ninth year of the Minnesota Newspaper Museum hosting visitors at the state fair in its new home. The museum is now located adjacent to the 4-H building in the northeast section of the fairgrounds.
From 1987 to 2013 the newspaper museum was located at Heritage Square, just north of the midway. That area is now used by the state fair’s West End Market.
This year, as in previous years, the newspaper museum is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Guests are able to see old-time newspaper veterans operate 1930s letterpress equipment.
Kids visiting the newspaper museum at the state fair this year with their parents will marvel at how the letterpress method in prior decades compares to the computerized world they live in, today.
Children and adults alike will leave the newspaper museum with mementos such as newspaper hats, souvenir newspapers printed during the state fair with use of linotypes, drawings of old newspaper equipment, bookmarks and memo pads.
The editor’s office is a main attraction at the Minnesota Newspaper Museum adjacent to the 4-H building.
Letterpress printing is experiencing a huge resurgence in popularity, according to newspaper museum volunteers. Fairgoers are encouraged to come and see how type is set for newspapers.
“We offer insight into the importance of Minnesota community newspapers,” says Chad Koenen, president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association and publisher of newspapers in Henning, New York Mills and Frazee-Vergas.
“The newspaper museum also provides insight about the impact that newspapers have on their communities, along with highlighting the importance of freedom of the press.”
The newspaper museum at the state fair is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the state fair.