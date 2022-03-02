85% of all textiles that are thrown away in the U.S. either end up in landfills or are burned.
Yikes.
Add to that the 8 metric million tons of plastic that end up in our oceans every year.
Ugh.
Oh, and don’t forget, according to Feeding America, each year the U.S. wastes around 108 billion pounds of food — that’s 40% of all of the food in America.
Facepalm.
Okay, but it’s not all doom and gloom, and I find that guilt and perfection aren’t super helpful. Like everything else, I think it’s important to try one’s best, and improve along the way. One step at a time. There are cool new things happening right here in Otter Tail County and the surrounding area to help the planet and reduce our waste.
In Fergus Falls, The Salvation Army is getting a makeover and Someplace Safe is opening a new thrift store. There is a Habitat for Humanity Restore in Alexandria and a great Goodwill (among other thrift options). Many awesome thrift stores exist all over the county and the, region and more often than not, I find what I need without having to buy brand new. There are so many unnecessary things being made in our world. From things like holiday decor that can usually ALL be found secondhand, to fast fashion that people wear once or twice before it’s either worn out, stretched out or out of style. We have so much and there is often no need to create more, more, more. So, shopping secondhand is a great option.
Along with thrift stores that give otherwise wasted items new life, there are other amazing things going on in the area that are innovative and waste-reducing. The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is doing awesome projects and Otter Tail County has introduced a new organics recycling initiative and is also helping people learn how to compost (It’s super easy, folks!). And don’t forget about the local Lions Clubs that are collecting the county’s plastic bags and turning them into benches — so cool!
I feel (and try not to forget) that things are going in the right direction in Otter Tail County. The more we all become aware of what we waste and how we can reduce and reuse what we have, the better. We’ll get there, together.
So, be sure to check out the new and improved thrift stores throughout the area, pay a visit to the Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab, recycle, compost and get creative!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone