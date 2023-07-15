I remember hearing my retired friends comment that having family home is a headlights/taillights event. You look forward to the big event, anxiously waiting for their headlights to arrive and watch for their enthusiastically smiling faces to appear. When it’s time for them to leave, you watch them pack up, and feeling exhausted, look forward to seeing those taillights as they drive away.
We no longer host “winter” holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas, our house is just too small. This year, I said we were hosting July 4th weekend on Jul. 1-4, and I hoped everyone could come. Eric and I planned ahead and cleaned out the boat house to make extra sleeping space, then pitched a tent for the two of us. I explored every grocery store in town to load the refrigerator, freezer and cupboards with food. I bought paper plates, plastic utensils and planned menus. I had been planning for weeks. The big day finally arrived on Jun. 30, when the first headlights appeared from two vehicles. Two adults and seven kids from two families. We sent three littles to the kids’ room, three big boys to the bunk house, the adults to the balcony bedroom and the lonely girl to the futon. Grandpa and I took up temporary residence in the guest room since we would soon be moving out to the tent.
That first day was busy with our son-in-law working on the sailboat, gramma inflating air mattresses as sleeping bags were rolled out in the boat house. The next morning the sailboat was in the water where its sails graced our lake for four fabulous days. One grandson painted a sign in Tom Sawyer style that boasted “Boys Bunkhows.” (with both s’s appropriately written backwards). The boys loved it and are already making plans to come back and sleep there next year.
The next day the family from Erhard came with five more kids. Then the fun escalated into high gear because these kids are familiar with the water and the weeds. Fearlessly, they jumped in. Not to be outdone, the other kids quickly joined them. I looked out the window to see kids on kayaks, inner tubes, inflated boats and the paddle boat. There were bright orange life jackets everywhere. The activity in front of the Wilken residence was a sight to behold as laughter and noise filled the air.
Then the fisher people started tossing in a line. Gramma Sue refereed, “Only one fishing pole on the dock; no you can’t cast when people are swimming; yes, if Bob said you can fish on his dock, go ahead; no, you cannot keep a fish unless it is at least this big; we do catch and release; no, I won’t clean a three-inch sunfish, you should throw it back so it will grow up; maybe you should go dig for worms.”
Later, a vehicle arrived with our eldest granddaughter and friend who were visiting from California. Then, finally, a sporty little car pulled in, and out jumped the last family with three more kids. It seemed every corner of the house, yard and beach were littered with people, laughter, food and two dogs. (At this point the cat is very grumpy, just give her a wide berth and no one will get hurt.) With only two family members missing and a couple special guests present, our count was up to 28. I was so thankful for the beautiful weather because there was no room for that number of people indoors. I also appreciate that people no longer sit at picnic tables, but prefer to sit in chairs with their plates on their laps, so they can move around and sit wherever they choose. We may have a small house, but we have lots of chairs.
We all love to eat. Gramma Sue makes everyone’s favorite foods: egg pancakes, waffles and cinnamon rolls. The freezer was full of ham, turkey and hot dogs. Then there were salads, beans, S’mores and a mountain of buns and bread. My small kitchen was overwhelmed with piles of food and supplies.
As the sun set, the local people returned to their homes. After repeated requests for a movie, we finally acquiesced and decided if the troops played outside all day, they could watch a movie in the evening while the adults played table games. Soon we all turned in and the exhausted grandparents retired to their tent beside the lake.
The next dawn was bright and sunny. We packed up 14 lawn chairs and a blanket and traveled to Roosevelt Park for a community church service which gave our adult children the opportunity to connect with friends of their youth. It was awesome. Then back to the lake for more fun, food and chaos.
All too soon, the 4th arrived, and everyone packed into their respective vehicles and left for home. With tear filled eyes, we bid everyone farewell. As for me I was so exhausted, my eyes were crossed and I couldn’t think straight, but I still cried when saying good-bye. It took two days to recover, but I find myself already making plans for next year.
Headlights and taillights. It is exciting to get the family together, but I’m sure I wouldn’t survive if they stayed a day longer. I now understand what my friends were saying. It’s great to see them come, and a relief to see them go. What about you? Does this experience resonate with you? I can’t wait to hear your story.