The most amazing thing occurred to me the other day while listening to a comedian that I enjoy – I felt transported to another time, another place.
Music can do this too, but in a different way. Music can make you laugh if it is a funny or humorous song.
Comedy is different. Comedy is real. A reflection of ourselves.
Our most embarrassing moments or gaffes can be part of a comedian’s palette of jokes and narratives describing daily life and laughing at our failures and moving on from the disappointments of life.
One such entertainer, while he might argue the point, was a comedian with all the tools needed to make you forget your troubles and just take a deep breath.
He appeared on the Twin Cities radio scene in the early 1990’s, on “AM 1500 KSTP”. His name was TD Mischke. If you lived in that era and ever heard his program, you know what I am talking about.
He was a buffoon in the strictest sense. I clearly remember the first time I heard the “Mischke Broadcast'' and remember just how different and exciting it was to listen to.
A listener to the late night program would never know what was going to happen next. While being billed as a talk show, it was actually three hours of pure humor. One strange person after another would call in and interact with Mischke, he would either converse with them about their day or break out into a full-blown song he would masterfully make up right on the spot.
Another hilarious bit he would do was called “News of The Day”. Mischke would take the most asinine or banal news articles he could find and turn them into question and answer sessions with callers, most often questioning life itself and all the follies that human beings can get themselves into.
I think the most famous show he did was one that could have gotten him fired.
For almost a whole hour one night, he did not speak or say anything on the powerful KSTP signal that was going out across a good portion of the U.S., but just kept putting callers on the air to basically talk to themselves. It was an over the top radio experiment that ended when the station went to a commercial break at the top of the hour.
But through all this, listeners forgot all the problems of the world, their lives and their trivial worries and just let their hair down for a few hours. These days he does a podcast called, “The Mischke Roadshow”.
With the invention of Youtube, the internet and Google, I have been listening to old clips of Mischke’s show and others from the era and realized that we no longer have some of these voices, or the humor that makes our lives tolerable.
We must make an effort to laugh again and make fun of ourselves.
The health benefits of humor and laughing have been proven time and time again.
Most health care providers have agreed that by laughing, you are taking in more oxygen and thus stimulating your lungs, as well as giving your muscles a break.
Also in laughing, your body produces something called “endorphins” that can ease all kinds of physical pain by doing so naturally.
So instead of getting mad or agitated at a situation, take a deep breath and find some comedy in your life.