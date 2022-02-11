Each year, I get excited about Super Bowl weekend and look forward to what will hopefully be a close game with a dramatic ending — like what we have been seeing in this year’s playoff games.
I also get excited about planning what food we will have for the big game. According to philly.com the Super Bowl has now become the second biggest U.S. food consumption day, coming in second only to Thanksgiving. Supposedly, each year, one billion chicken wings are consumed. And I have helped out with that effort for at least the last 20 years or so.
This year it may be different as I am actually plotting to put together a healthy menu. Recently, (New Year’s) I have been on kind of a health kick by avoiding red meat, anything deep fried, making sure I eat fruit daily and have been exercising regularly. Regularly is the key word there. Exercising is kind of like doing homework; the hard part is just sitting down to do it. Once I make it to the gym, I am generally glad to be there and put in a good workout for at least an hour (don’t laugh, I’m getting old).
Since I am on this health kick I do not want to derail it on Super Bowl Sunday — hence the plotting of having something healthy for the big game. That may be a lot easier said than done.
Is there actually a healthy snack for the Super Bowl that tastes good and is healthy at the same time? A quick check on the Internet suggests that this will be challenging unless you want to eat spinach pinwheels and carrots with light ranch dip. So far, I am leaning towards quick and easy veggie chili since I do not know where I can get Bison meat for Bison chili. But, that’s okay.
Also looking good is the green pea guacamole, buffalo cauliflower bites and maybe some crunchy Spanish chickpeas. I need to look further into these interesting combinations but they do appear to be what I am looking for as long as they taste good.
