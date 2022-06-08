Sharing publicly about grief and loss is hard. Some people do it so eloquently — sharing the tough stuff. I try and, despite the end product being OK, by my own standards, nothing ever does justice. It always feels like there is so much more that could be said in a manner that is so much better.
Regardless of my opinions on my own writing skills in this specific arena, I will continue to try. Today, I am trying again, even though I've already talked about this in the past.
On Jan. 20, 2022, I got a message that I wasn't ready for — Sharilyn Walters died at just 69-years-old.
Shar and her husband, Mark, used to live on Lincoln Avenue. They owned and operated Walters Photography in downtown Fergus Falls in the space that is now Salon EClips. I was their last employee.
When Mark and Shar hired me, I was deep in grief from the loss of my daughter — a grief that was widely misunderstood because I didn't know how to appropriate deal with it ... so I did so silently and without external support.
Shar, a mother to not only her own children, but to anyone who needed a mom, tucked me under her wing and I quickly learned about her own grief and loss — she shared it openly and despite the raw, painful reality, she had so much joy!
Joy was kind of her thing. Sure, she got frustrated or stressed out from time to time — but she never lost her joy.
I remember when Shar would alert Mark that it was time for lunch and she would almost skip down the steps to the break room, holding Mark's hand all the while. In those moments, no matter what what happening — Shar exuded joy. Shar could always find the silver lining and let the sun shine in, no matter the circumstance.
Both Mark and Shar became very important to me. When they decided that the world was evolving and photography was changing, the decision was made to evolve their lives and they relocated from Fergus Falls — I never lost touch.
Years later, I would visit when I had the chance to visit their new hometown of Duluth. I would meet them in Canal Park for ice cream or coffee. I would pop over to a festival to see their booth set up for their honey business, Miel. (There is an article featuring the Walters and Miel in the summer edition of Lake Country Living Magazine.) I visited their home.
No matter how much time would pass, Mark and Shar were still Mark and Shar.
I remember just a few years ago, well over a decade after they left Fergus Falls, Shar texted me a photo of "Heather's beautiful blue marker" — the highlighter that I labeled and used during my time at Walters Photography. Over 15 years later it had finally died, but they had been using it, complete with my label on it, ever since they left. It made me feel good ... special — just as Shar had always done.
Losing Shar left a crack in my heart. That's what loss does — it breaks you, at least a little bit, in some way.
I still see her though. Her daughter, Vanessa, reminds me so much of her. The way she presents her thoughts, the way she finds joy amidst the tears, even the way she hugs is just like her mom. She looks like her. She smiles like her. Vanessa is a piece of Shar left here for those of us who weren't quite ready to say goodbye — and I am so grateful for that!
On Saturday I will be trekking to Duluth on what would have been Shar's 70th birthday for a celebration of her a life — a life well-lived. Though I have had the opportunity to see Vanessa and Mark since Shar's passing (and had myself a good cry in the process), I will get a little more Shar through the stories of her friends and smiles of her family. It is certain to be a difficult day — but it is certainly one that I wouldn't want to miss.
Six months later and the loss isn't easier — it's just different.