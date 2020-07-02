Clearly, we are at a phase with the coronavirus that reminds me of those times when I decide to eat too many onions.
I know that eating too many onions gives me heartburn, because it has done so time and again. Yet, if I see a dish that looks really good but has a lot of onions in it, I’ll bathe myself in denial. “You really weren’t affected by those onions last time.” Then I’ll go ahead and eat the plethora of onions, only to be afflicted by heartburn the next day.
We have been told over and over again that, above individual social distancing and mask wearing, the prevention of large indoor crowds — in bars, in movie theaters, at rock concerts, at sporting events, at festivals — was a primary factor in preventing the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
The primary issue is, you could have the coronavirus and not show symptoms. Studies have shown that 17.9% of positive patients have shown no symptoms. So you could contract the virus, blissfully head to a crowded bar, and then spread the disease to hundreds without even knowing it.
By the way, if you search “who does not show symptoms of the coronavirus” you get 2.6 billion results. That’s like, a third of the population of the earth.
Yet, in states like Arizona, Florida, California and Texas, the decision to reopen bars has been reversed, and Gov. Tim Walz is threatening to do the same. Why? Because the scenario like the one I described above has happened, over and over again.
We all know it. Again, when Google searches reach the billions, it says to me everyone has done some research on the coronavirus to some degree. On a trivia game I play, if they’re trying to give me an easy one, I always get a coronavirus question. I’m also going to go on record saying even Donald Trump, by his actions if not by his words, knows the implications of the coronavirus when he freaked out after hearing one of his staffers had contracted the virus.
Yet, many go ahead and argue in favor of opening everything up, believing that all those “experts” have some agenda other than the prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Then the disease spreads like wildfire.
Yes, this coronavirus thing stinks. As I’ve said, I’d like to attend concerts, sporting events, movies and bars just like everyone else. I’d also like to enjoy onions without heartburn, or sit on the couch and eat potato chips without gaining weight. It’s not going to happen.
To be fair, as a restaurant server, I have found that people around here are actually using good judgement. Most are sitting outside, the take-out business is still stronger than the dine-in business, and those eating indoors have been using social distancing. It is to the detriment of myself and bar owners this is happening. But for those not wishing to contract the virus, it is a good thing.
For once, the fact that Fergus Falls is not a town that caters to 20-somethings is a good thing.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
