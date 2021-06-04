The last few days have been sweltering hot with temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s. One only has to walk outside briefly to quickly find out how hot it is. This is the time of year that we profess to never complain about winter again and then in the winter we decide to never complain about the hot summers again.
This kind of heat reminds me a lot of Louisiana. Some of you may know that I lived in New Iberia, Louisiana, for about 3 1/2 years in the early 2000s as one of the moves my family and I made within Wick Communications during my career in the newspaper business. One time I remember driving home for lunch and getting out of my vehicle and having my glasses fog up from all the intense heat and humidity. That is the exact opposite here in the wintertime when we get out of our vehicles in freezing temperatures and have our glasses fog over. I don’t know for sure here only because I have never tried it, but you could probably fry an egg on the sidewalk in the afternoon sun. No joke for sure as this is some very serious heat.
Luckily to my knowledge we have had no heat related deaths in our region. It could happen though, when it gets this hot, it’s dangerous to work outside and for people living in nonair-conditioned homes. According to weather.com the body’s most common response to extreme heat is dehydration and when temperatures reach 90 degrees or more your body can lose as much as a half-gallon of water every 10 minutes. That explains a lot, in Louisiana it was so hot that when I would take a walk through the city park (about a mile) I would be able to literally wring my shirt out as it would be full of sweat (yeck).
If you think you may be getting dehydrated avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine. That is probably the toughest part for anyone as beer or a coke will and does taste extra good when you are hot and sweaty. Have you ever heard this saying “The only thing better than a cold beer on a hot day is free cold beer on a hot day.” Be careful out there in the heat and do not take it for granted. When your core body temperature begins to rise so will you’re heart rate and remember kids and adults over 50 years of age are most affected.
Well I gotta go and just like they say down south, ya’ll stay cool now.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
