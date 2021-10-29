Hello Fergus Falls, I am back. After spending the last eight years or so in the Dakotas and looking at countless acres of farmland, I once again call Fergus home. Over the last few years my desire to return to the area started to build, especially when I would visit my parents lake cabin on Otter Tail during the summer. Having been born and raised here, it just seemed like the right move with where my life was at. There have been changes, as you know, to Fergus and different storefronts to get used to but there is a lot that I remember.
You will find me covering crime and government for the Journal, while also helping out when needed in the sports department. You also might hear me on the local radio airwaves, helping the legendary Craig Olson with area sports games. It feels good to be back in the community that I have spent the vast majority of my life in. I look forward to running into old friends and colleagues while making new acquaintances. I have arrived home, just in time for winter! Cheers, friends.
