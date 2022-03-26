We all have someone we know, or we ourselves may have been through difficult times in our lives. Our very human existence is a struggle.
In a previous column that I wrote, I touched on the fact that we are all interconnected. That is so relevant now, as there are so many multiple tragedies that are occurring almost daily.
It is hard to avoid, and even harder to understand why so many things can go so wrong. Things can definitely get overwhelming.
Just talking to someone and getting the air cleared in a sense can make a world of difference.
There can be dark thoughts and dark places along our paths in life, or a preponderance of events occurring all at once.
There are many resources available that people may not be aware of that are confidential, and can meet people where they are at. Otter Tail County has a service called Mobile Mental Health, which is staffed 24/7 and can be reached toll free at 800-223-4512.
To be able to connect to another human and share your frustrations is key. Everyone has bad days, but when the bad outnumber the good by a wide margin it is definitely time to seek help.
Many employers even offer what is called an EAP plan that can get employees connected to someone who can help you sort things out, that is totally free and confidential, as well. Check with your human resources department where you work.
While hard to believe sometimes when we are at our worst, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. It may not seem like it, but there is.
New opportunities, new days, and new dreams await.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone