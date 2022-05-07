At this week’s Noon Rotary meeting the program was about aquatic invasive species (AIS) in Otter Tail County (OTC) and about what could be coming soon to OTC if we are not careful. The program was presented by OTC AIS specialist, Spencer McGrew, and he did a wonderful job explaining all things AIS. His job is to manage the OTC AIS prevention program. This is an extensive program that includes monitoring boat launches, education, messaging and enforcement etc.
The overall message is to help prevent AIS getting into and harming our lakes. We need to do the following when bringing our boats on and off the lake. It’s very simply just three words: clean, drain and dry. Clean any weeds off the trailer, anchor, propeller etc., drain the live well and bilge and make sure it’s dry before launching back into the water. If everyone does their part we can slow down the spread of AIS in OTC. The last thing we want is to spread AIS and have our beautiful lakes damaged due to careless sportsmen who cannot be bothered to follow the rules and practice AIS prevention.
To help enforce the clean, drain dry effort the AIS task force has created a public awareness campaign. Part of that includes having watercraft inspectors distribute watercraft inspector badges to youth at public water accesses. It’s a cool looking badge and will help encourage youth to take an active role in AIS prevention. If anyone wants more information regarding AIS prevention please go to the Otter Tail County website ottertailcountymn.us/ and enter aquatic species in the search bar.
