This weekend is the Minnesota Fishing Opener which means that thousands of boaters will be hitting the water to partake in the annual Minnesota family event. This made me think about this time last year at one of our Noon Rotary meetings the program we had was about aquatic invasive species (AIS) in Otter Tail County and about what could be coming soon to OTC if we are not careful. The program was presented by OTC aquatic invasive species specialist, Spencer McGrew, and he did a wonderful job explaining all things AIS. His job is to manage the OTC AIS prevention program. This is an extensive program that includes monitoring boat launches, education, messaging and enforcement etc.



