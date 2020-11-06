Our Constitution is being violated by Facebook, through misunderstanding and lack of definition. Zuckerberg = Gutenberg.
Imagine the outrage, if the people of Gutenberg’s time insisted he edit every word of every writer for uncomfortable allusions, or outright political communication and propaganda, including plans for government overthrow. The man invented the printing press, not politics. He was an inventor, not a censor. He built a “platform,” a tool, which enabled an incredible explosion of information, to be shared with anyone who could read. This took our western intellectuals to the enlightenment, when scientific discovery and demonstrable truth was first embraced.
The above separation of tasks has been overthrown by our misconception of what a “platform” is. In recent years and during the current election season, we’ve blamed Mark Zuckerberg for all the evils of the internet and insisted that he chase it around the globe, getting rid of stuff we don’t want. But having a technically oriented mind, he seems unable to communicate this conundrum to us, that he’s being asked to violate the First Amendment by members of our political class. I wonder if Gutenberg’s neighbors insisted he go all over the city and search for books to burn.
Zuckerberg is becoming the censor of the products of his own invention. We’re forcing him to interfere with our First Amendment right to free speech, because his invention has brought all the evils of the world into our daily lives. I wonder if Gutenberg was persecuted for this. Both men share the distinction of having transformed our methods of communication, resulting in a radical paradigm shift.
This shift is quite uncomfortable. For one thing, Zuckerberg operates in the private sector and exercises great power there. On the mega-level, although the U.S. government doesn’t have the power to censor the media, people in the private sector do have that power and we’re currently demanding that they make use of it. Both major political parties participate in this drifty shifty process. Welcome to totalitarianism.
It’s not an easy call. I think about the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), whose sole mission is to uphold the Constitution and deal with situations that violate it. Back in the day, people were perplexed why this organization, often accused of liberalism, went to court and won a lawsuit allowing American Nazi’s to march in a parade, rather than be banned from participation.
This is our situation now. I would love it if we could stamp out many corrupted messages that prevail on very thin edges of truth, or outright untruth. I feel the same fear as those who want Zuckerberg, et al., to have more control over content. Trouble is being stirred up, thanks to the lies that pass through, not just on his platform but all others. People actually plan and carry out military and revolutionary strategy through these various vehicles. Yes, it would be good if we could get rid of it.
Yet, I stand with the ACLU. In fact, I’m sending this message to them. Facebook is promising to monitor the election and be sure that only truth is being told on their platform. Facebook already has taken down messages from Donald Trump deemed false or fake. Yes, most likely, knowing The Domhnall as we do, it’s probably untruthful and shouldn’t be allowed to go viral.
I will never defend Donald Trump. Period. Today, however, I stand for his right to tell his ridiculous lies to us, via the internet. Mark Zuckerberg has been asked to do the impossible, while violating our right to freely offered information. He has no business deciding what should be suppressed. And, by what method does he discover truth? If powers had similarly pressured Gutenberg, he would have had to spend the rest of his life reading every printed book, deciding whether it should burn.
The current situation seems like accidentally exposed toothpaste oozing down a slippery slope. We can’t revive that mythological medieval Chinese emperor who allegedly stamped out all memory of an invention that threatened to transform his empire. Zuckerberg has changed the world, going forward and from now on. We now compulsively ask this man to violate what is most sacred to us, our freedom of expression.
My father had a ready remark, “borrowing trouble” as a retort to my mother’s obsessions. That’s what I regretably do today. By picking this bone I’m bringing yet another issue into our consciousness at a time when we don’t need any more issues.
He also had a comforting expression, “. . . and this, too, shall pass.” During our election season, I offer this encouragement to you, the reader.
Note: Election anxiety rendered me unable to write in recent weeks; there’s too much to say.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.