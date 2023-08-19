Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County are very fortunate to have what I will call “premiere medical facilities.”
While this could be construed as an advertisement, it is not. I think the most under-rated people in our community are our healthcare providers. From doctors to nurses, care providers and lab technicians, it is the individual service providers that make up the organization we know as Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) so dynamic and so awesome.
During a recent admission for a relative, which started out in the Emergency Department, every provider along the way was so caring and always made a point to ask if we had any questions and carefully explained to my relative and family what the next steps were.
Oh and the food, all I can say is wow! LRH has assembled the absolute best team of people imaginable that not only do their best, but go above and beyond every time.
Yes, people can drive to other regional medical facilities and sometimes they have to, given the circumstances, but that’s reality.
My relative was also treated with the utmost respect and dignity and I believe that is also very important.
Who among us haven’t been at a medical appointment away from home at an urgent care facility having to wait hours and hours, just to get five minutes of a provider’s time, only to be talked down to, or even not listened to with a health issue.
While it sometimes can get very busy at LRH, when you do get to see a provider they are genuinely considerate, compassionate and really care about helping people. What other places can you think of in any trade where you get that type of service these days?
So my heroes are those who are there in our community for us at our darkest hours, for our dumbest mistakes and most joyous moments.
