Back in 2008 I wrote about the high cost of food as inflation was soaring and some people were blaming the farmers. At that time food cost had gone up 7.2 percent in 2006 and four percent in 2007 and 2008 was predicted to go up another 4.5 percent with the previous average being 2.5 percent over the 15 years prior to that in the U.S. However, in Poland food cost had risen 22 percent and the rate in Egypt and Vietnam was more than 40 percent. Try to imagine how those rates would affect us locally and nationally? It would be pandemonium in the streets for sure.



