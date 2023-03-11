Back in 2008 I wrote about the high cost of food as inflation was soaring and some people were blaming the farmers. At that time food cost had gone up 7.2 percent in 2006 and four percent in 2007 and 2008 was predicted to go up another 4.5 percent with the previous average being 2.5 percent over the 15 years prior to that in the U.S. However, in Poland food cost had risen 22 percent and the rate in Egypt and Vietnam was more than 40 percent. Try to imagine how those rates would affect us locally and nationally? It would be pandemonium in the streets for sure.
Now it’s 2023 and according to kosu.org food prices are expected to rise at least eight percent in 2023 putting more pressure on family budgets. Not surprisingly leading the way for price increases in 2023 is eggs going up a whopping 37 percent. The good news is that beef and pork is expected to go down one percent.
That sounds scary but the fact is that U.S. farmers are producing an abundance of food to the global marketplace and we still enjoy the most affordable food in the world.
There are lots of factors that go into why the cost of food is going up so rapidly. Let’s take a look at some of those factors:
High fuel cost. Just ask any farmer or trucker.
Rising cost of farm inputs. Farmers have seen significant increases in the cost of seed, fertilizer, pesticide, farm implements, cash rent and crop insurance.
Food processing and marketing cost. According to the Federal Reserve Board, processing cost has increased due to the increasing cost of labor.
Market speculation. Investors are speculating on the burgeoning commodities market and driving-up food prices.
In the long term prices are expected to stabilize. In the short term we should not blame the farmers for high food prices. Just thank them for the food.
