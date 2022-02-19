I have wondered about a moonlight hike. A full moon has always captured my imagination. The golden glow of a harvest moonrise stops me in my tracks with awe. The delicate blue shadows cast on my yard by the moon at its zenith reveal the mystery of night life. Even my dog Bandit seems energized by a full moon and the animal activity that brings out late night barks from him.
Dec. 18 provided the perfect opportunity to try a winter moonlight hike. The clouds cleared by late afternoon. Crystal clear sky greeted the moon as it crested the horizon. The temperature was a tolerable 2-degrees above. The calm crisp air meant warm clothes, but not dangerous wind chill. Fresh snow and bright moonlight eliminated the need for flashlights. The evening hike would be brisk but glorious.
The Waters and Prairie Hiking Club had set the moonlight hike date three weeks earlier and the weather cooperated perfectly. The only question was if other people would come out to One Mile Prairie in Fergus Falls to hike at night and in the cold.
The answer came as headlights flashed on the banks of snow around the parking lot. Nine people agreed with me that a moonlight hike would be a great way to spend a Saturday evening. The moon cast a background light creating a sharp outline but no facial features as we gathered for the group photo. The moon was the main character for the night.
The trail was packed flat by previous day hikers. We planned an easy stroll of a mile to cover the rolling hills and skirt the frozen ponds.
The moonlight lived up to its spellbinding mysterious reputation as it reflected off the freshly fallen snow. Even the wispy clouds played their part by drifting casually across the almond white moon. Tufts of grass arched above the snow casting blue-black shadows. The frozen ponds were luminous with reflected light.
Hiking One Mile Prairie transported us to a scene known by early settlers before buildings and street lights changed the night sky. It was like walking back into history. I wondered if early pioneers stood outside their cabins at night and felt the magic of the beauty that surrounded them.
We finished the hike, raised a cup of hot cider, and toasted the evening sky and sister moon, thanking them for a wonderful night.
Kim Embretson is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail. He lives, plays, and hikes in Fergus Falls.
