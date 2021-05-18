In the November election of Germany, 1932, the National Socialist lost 2 million votes and 24 seats in the Reichstag, but they still carried a third of the electorate; one more than 11.7 million Germans believed Adolf Hitler was fit to govern. In an effort to evoke unity, the weak and ailing President Hindenburg appointed Hitler as chancellor after the Nazis had assured him that their more conservative members would be able to constrain Hitler’s more extreme impulses. But within months, Chancellor Hitler convinced Hindenburg to dissolve the Reichstag and set a new election for the following March. In February, however, the Reichstag building burned down; arson was suspected, and Hitler blamed communist dissidents. He quickly convinced Hindenburg to issue an emergency decree granting him unprecedented powers — ostensibly to enable him to find and apprehend the culprits, but in truth, to eliminate the communists as political rivals. Immediately, he ordered the police to arrest more than 4,000 of them and place them, without charges, in makeshift prisons. Civil rights guaranteed by the Weimar Constitution were suspended indefinitely. Banished overnight were the rights of habeas corpus, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, freedom from censorship, the right of private correspondence, and the rights of assembly and association. All these former guarantees now formed the official definition for treason. (Free speech is fascism’s most dangerous opponent and must be discredited and silenced.) Conservative newspapers were banned. The Nazis tightened control of state radio, filling the airwaves with party propaganda. Other political party rallies were prohibited. In the pursuing election, with one stroke of the pen, all opposing political seats were declared invalid; the votes had been “counted,” and Hitler’s opponents had not really been elected after all. When the new Reichstag convened again, the National Socialist coalition pushed through the “Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich.” Essentially abolishing what remained of the Weimar Constitution, it granted Hitler and his cabinet the authority to enact laws without any oversight or involvement of the legislature. Though the Social Democrats voted against the bill, it passed anyway, and the Nazis took the initiative to banish all opposing voices. In a single day, the Reichstag had become obsolete. Ignorantly, but willingly, the people of Germany had voted themselves out of a democratic republic and into a powerful dictatorship.
Sound familiar? While the details differ, the progression is ominously predictive. America’s Hitler is now the “Deep State” machine rolling over us, and we hear the same threats: “The federal government needs to fund the deprogramming of white supremacists and conspiracy theorists” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, January 21, 2021.
“There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed” — Eugene Robinson, Washington Post columnist.
“The question is how are we going to deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?” — Katie Couric.
“We go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away and put them in reeducation camps.” — Michael Better, former attorney for PBS.
“It’s going to take a long time to de-radicalize.” —Ocasio-Cortez.
In the end, no one was safe in Hitler’s regime. Everyone became his target — even those who had supported him. The rest is well-documented history.
Suzy Hames
Fergus Falls
