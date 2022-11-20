OK, so I actually do mean literally hitting the brakes.
When we are young and not so mature, we sometimes make terrible decisions. We also believe that we are indestructible and can survive almost anything.
One experience that I will not soon forget was one that almost caused my own demise.
I had a young family and was trying to save money at the time and put off replacing my brakes on my Ford Thunderbird. Very dumb decision.
At the time we were living in Roswell, New Mexico, and I had an OK job, but we were still barely scraping by. However, good news had arrived by mail one afternoon informing me of a really good open position in nearby Alamogordo, New Mexico, and would I be interested in scheduling a job interview?
I jumped at the chance. It wasn’t that far of a drive, but I think I forgot how many hills there were on the way there.
Firstly, I should have never pulled out of the driveway, unless I was going straight to a garage to get new brakes. Secondly, I honestly thought, at the time, that I could get by for a couple more weeks with what I had.
Wrong on both accounts. So I took off for the drive and had zero issues in the beginning. Most of the area in the southeast corner of New Mexico was flatter than a pancake — that is, until I got to Ruidoso Downs. I quickly realized at that point how bad the brakes had worn down. I was panicking.
Every approaching stoplight seemed to give me plenty of warning so I just drove a little slower than I normally would and creeped along until the light turned green.
Then I hit a red light that seemed to come out of nowhere. To avoid rear-ending the car in front of me I veered sharply to the right. I was thinking if I went over the curb it would slow me down. What I hadn’t anticipated at that point was that the elevation went down a little bit, but not much.
I then saw what looked like a drainage culvert of some sort about 200 feet straight ahead. It was at this point that I threw my "Hail Mary" pass and slammed down the parking brake with every muscle in my body.
The next 5-10 seconds were a blur, but all I remembered was realizing that I hadn’t gone into the culvert. Just a few mere inches separating my tires from the drop-off.
When I walked around the vehicle, shaking like a leaf, everything looked OK on the car and there wasn’t any damage to the grass and bushes, amazingly and no major damage was sustained. However, when I glanced back over at the culvert, I realized it wasn’t a culvert.
The word crevasse came to mind when I was trying to remember the size of the void that I almost had driven into. I estimated that it was at least a 400 foot drop. A football field is 360 feet. It may have been more than that but I didn’t want to look at it anymore.
It didn’t take me that day. I was not defeated. I must admit I stood around for a few minutes though, trying to collect myself. Since there was no damage and I was seeming OK health-wise, I proceeded to back the car back onto the road and drove away.
My very next stop was a tire shop in Ruidoso Downs, where I had new brake pads installed. I still got to my interview with 30 minutes to spare. I didn’t get the job.
However, I learned a very important lesson. As the late Rev. Robert Schuller once said, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” No truer words were ever spoken.