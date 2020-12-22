Well, Christmas is just around the corner. Pretty soon everyone will be getting ready to celebrate with presents, food and cheer. Even with as rough as this year has been, I still see plenty of my family and friends getting excited for the holidays.
When looking at Christmas in 2020, I find myself pleasantly happy. I really have no complaints, even with what is happening all around me. While we continue to battle the pandemic (I can’t wait to not have to mention that in my writing) and there is political division, my family and friends have gotten closer than ever. I find myself actually texting and talking on the phone with several of them more than I ever did before the pandemic.
But this holiday is different from other years. I feel like I am playing the character Buddy from “Elf.” I am listening to more Christmas music, I am surprisingly optimistic, I am not worrying about little mix-ups and I seem to be smiling more. It has been a good holiday season.
Last year, I felt more like Bill Murray from “Scrooged.” I understood that we were going to celebrate Christmas, but I would have rather sat at home, watched TV (non-Christmas movies), drank soda and had a ham sandwich. My wife tried to play all the ghosts from Christmas, but the unknown funk remained. I made it through the holiday season and was happier on the other end (just like in the movie).
Growing up, I was much like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story.” I had one particular present in mind and I was not going to be swayed by the other gifts that lay under our Christmas tree. My parents never disappointed in that regard and it made the holiday season exceptional.
As a college student, I always wished for something like the movie “Die Hard.” Something action-packed that saw me playing the hero in the end. Unlike John McClane running through Nakatomi Plaza, I really just wanted to find that special gift, dive for it, breakthrough other shoppers trying to rip it away from me and deliver it to my now wife.
As a parent, my biggest fear during the holiday season is ending up like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character from “Jingle All the Way.” I could only imagine running store to store, checking online, returning multiple times over the course of a week to get the right gift for one of my children. I assume it would be my daughter in this instance as her tastes in children’s toys usually lean toward the most popular ones. My son on the other hand is happy to receive presents of any kind. But somewhere in his heart, I think he would really like it if I ended up like Tim Allen in “The Santa Clause.”
After looking closely, I realized that my life has played out much like Clark Griswold’s. I really have nothing to complain about, having my family over is special but also hard, I seem to make mistakes as I try to prepare us for the holidays and I am always searching for that moment of Christmas joy that I had when I was a child. Although I don’t have a Cousin Eddie in my family, there have been several funny moments when the family gets together for Christmas.
Well, I wish you and yours a happy holiday season. I wish that this year we could all come together like my favorite Christmas movie, “A Muppet Family Christmas,” and spend time with friends old and new (and if you actually wanted to have muppets there, that is fine as well). Stay safe and have a merry Christmas.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
