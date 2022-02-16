Traditions. Decorations. Activities. Holidays are some of my favorite things — even the obscure ones that don’t get a lot of attention.
I did a term paper on the history of Christmas for college and, man oh man, did I learn a lot about the origins of the holiday! That led me to do some light digging in to other holidays, but I’m fully prepared to start taking a deeper dive into holiday origins when curiosity hits.
At my house, we celebrate holidays to varying degrees. We all have our favorites and our own traditions that I have been juggling the past few years as I try to figure out just how to combine old and new traditions and make the holidays into good memories for my family.
The one that I struggle with most, though, is Valentine’s Day. I have never really cared about the holiday. It has a very vague history which has a wide collection of claims in regards to its origin. From fertility festivals to the death of Saint Valentine, we don’t really know why the “day of love” is marked as such.
Growing up, Valentine’s Day meant creating a “valentine box,” using our imaginations and spending hours putting together something amazing to display in our classrooms to collect valentines from our classmates at the end of the day. I recall the year, when I lived in Minot, North Dakota, that I used an oatmeal container and tinfoil to make a robot, complete with construction paper eyes, buttons and so forth. I still feel a lot of pride over that creation.
Sadly, the tradition of valentine boxes seems to have ended in the interest of simple bags decorated in the classroom, which all seem to look remarkably similar. (Insert sigh here.) Maybe next week I’ll talk about the death of creativity in today’s youth ...
Exchanging valentines remains a common tradition, though there has been a large crack down on what is allowed and not allowed to be shared in the classroom. I was shocked when I walked through the seasonal/holiday aisles and saw that the normal aisle full of various valentines had been reduced to a few partial rows primarily consisting of toddler-themed cartoon show valentines. The aisles of exorbitantly priced candy and (in my opinion) ridiculous stuffed animals still remained.
Eventually, you stop having valentine parties at school and it becomes an individualized thing — where the happy couples spend twice (or more) the cost on a piece of cheap jewelry or bouquet of flowers, and those that are single are hating their existence for the day (and the surrounding days.) That extends into adulthood.
I think it’s ridiculous. I am happily married and very in love with my husband, but I think Valentine’s Day is a ridiculous holiday. Why? I love my husband and my kids every day. I can do things to show them that I love them every day. I don’t need to spend way more than average on the same old candy packaged into a heart-shaped box just to fulfill a societal expectation. I can buy a greeting card any time I want to. I can write a poem or give a gift or do something special any time — I don’t need Valentine’s Day to tell me to do so.
Additionally, I have single friends. While they would never begrudge me happiness with my husband or my family, there still is nothing that stings quite like being reminded that you’re single around this time of the year.
I have been known to get my single friends gifts for Valentine’s Day, but that really doesn’t make them feel any better because, according to them, it ends up feeling like a pity gift. (It isn’t the intention, but I certainly don’t want to be the reason they feel poorly on a day that is already difficult for them.)
We have all heard the theories of corporate greed that surround why we celebrate Valentine’s Day, so I won’t go there (any more than I already have.)
I hit social media to ask about what people actually want for Valentine’s Day. Women were quick to throw out flowers or candy. Single men were quick to throw out that they just wanted a date. One person, who is of a similar attitude toward the holiday that I am, expressed her distaste for the celebration. Many expressed that all they want is some dedicated quality time. In hind sight, I wish I would have also asked, “Why do you dislike Valentine’s Day?” Maybe I would have gotten a better idea of how those outside of my immediate circle actually feel about the holiday.
There are no decorations at my house today. Last night, I helped the youngest fill out his store-bought valentine’s and we taped a piece of candy to each one and he went on his merry way to school this morning. (By the way, he’s in third grade and is already feeling poorly about not having a girlfriend on Valentine’s Day ... what are we doing to these kids?!) We got the kids each a movie theater sized box of candy and we are going to have a family game night tonight, which we all enjoy. I got my husband nothing. He got me nothing. We are both 100% okay with that!
At the end of the day, my holiday-loving self just can’t get behind Valentine’s Day. I have no animosity toward those who love it, it just isn’t for me. I’ll continue to show my husband and my family that I love them every day, and I’ll spoil them a little extra whenever I feel like it.
After all, love can’t be bought.