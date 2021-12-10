As the holiday season approaches, Fergus Falls has been boosting the holiday spirit. The usual street-light decorations are up, businesses are providing gift ideas, and the Over the River Holiday Festival was recently celebrated. Is Fergus Falls doing enough though? I interviewed students in the work-based learning class and got their thoughts on the matter.
I posed them the question, “Is Fergus Falls providing the community with good Christmas experiences (think events, local gift shopping, etc.)? If not, what could change?”
Ella Mayer: “The Over the River (Holiday) Festival was great! There seemed to be much more activity than usual downtown. I think local gift shopping is something many businesses do well. I think if anything could be improved it would be the events side. Having holiday-themed weekends or a couple events every weekend that were advertised well would probably drive traffic.”
Hope Goepford: “Yes! I think that the Over the River (Holiday Festival) event that they held this weekend was adorable and a great way to involve our community around the holidays. I also enjoy the local businesses having their little holiday sales and cute little goodies that they only have at certain times of the year.”
Olivia King: “I think that in terms of gift shopping, there are lots of stores around downtown that offer lots of discounts for the Christmas season. I think that maybe there could be more events for children to be involved in.”
Devin Nanson: “This is my first real Christmas in Fergus and from what I see so far, Fergus does a good job at providing a good Christmas experience, with the lights, but there could be more activities for students.”
Kiara Grady: “I think they are doing well with Christmas experiences especially after this last weekend with the tree lighting and fireworks plus the downtown stuff that was going on.”
Maddie Boyd: “I think they are doing a good job. There was the Over the River (Holiday) Festival and local business shopping day. I think they could add in maybe one more Christmas experience.”
Chloe Engelhart: “Somewhat, we don’t have enough for local gift shopping, most of what people buy is online because we don’t have the options of stores.”
Mackenzie Krava: “I think it is good, but could maybe be advertised better. I have heard about events and stuff, but usually after the fact.”
Emilie Carlson: “I think the local gift shopping is a good idea. I just think they should have more Christmas lights in town.”
Mia Marsh: “I think that overall it is good but we could have a few more events downtown.”
Owen Hanson: “No, more lights strung up around public places.”
For the most part, it appears that the answer is an astounding yes. It is also notable that this is the younger generation speaking, so it seems our community is mostly fulfilling what they would like. Maybe the decor game has to step up a little bit and more events should be offered. It seems though, at the least, Fergus Falls has a good understanding of what it means to celebrate the holidays.