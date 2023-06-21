He knelt. Fervently his lips moved as whispers lisped their way into existence. He knew not those around could hear, but they did. As eyes focused on the cross, it was obvious he was in deep communion with His Lord. Intently his prayers continued unabashed that there were others in the room. Hands intertwined tightly with the beads held, he pressed on.
To his left was another warrior engaged in similar posturing. Leather shoes planted on the floor, this one was in a sitting position as he leaned in. Each time he did, the creased leather upon one shoe opened just enough for one to notice a hole exposing the sock within. In holy prayer he was and ever so oft, his head bent in accordance with his giving over that which was within.
It was late and it was cold. The storm raged outside as the battle within was handed over in the wee hours of the evening as communion with their Maker continued. Perhaps the prayers spoken were for you. Perhaps the prayers were on behalf of me. I do not know for whom they prayed but I do know to Whom they did.
We see not such reverence upon the street but every so oft in the quiet corners we take note. “Where two or three are gathered, there I am” (Matthew 18:20). “I Am” said it and thus it is so (Ex. 3:14).
Throughout the years I’ve entered into many a little side chapel. The quiet offered within is an offering and the pause pure gift for such a time as this. Jesus went to the quiet. He went away to hear His Father’s voice and I suppose all the more must we do likewise. I trust this is so because I’ve done so and no doubt, you have too.
Thing is though, sometimes in the ever present times of trouble we don’t go to the quiet. We stumble along thrashing and crashing for things to make sense that make no sense. He’s the panoramic view maker and caretaker of as it is He who knows the beginning and the end. After all He says so in Rev. 22:13. “I am the Alpha and the Omega – the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.”
Back in Isaiah 48:12 He declared. “Listen to Me, O Jacob, and Israel, whom I have called: I am He; I am the first and I am the last.”
So, to Whom shall we go? Who has the Words of eternal life? According to John 6:68, many left because of what He was proclaiming. Yet the disciples before Him who chose to stay said something rather profound in the very next verse. “And we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God.”
Thus, we bow before Him because He is who He says He is. Amen.
